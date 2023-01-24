Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 24/01/2023

Spice Girl Mel B Says A Spice Girls Reunion Will Be Announced 'Very, Very Soon' On Sherri

Hot Songs Around The World

I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
478 entries in 26 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
362 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
882 entries in 28 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
207 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Calm Down
Rema
322 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today on 'Sherri,' former Spice Girl Mel B joins Sherri to dish on the Fox series "Special Forces," and shares news that a Spice Girl reunion will be announced "very, very soon!" The singer also opened up about why she's "broken" and how her marriage "chipped away at who she was."

"You know what ... us five actually did get together a couple months ago. All five of us. Because Covid hit everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill. So, now we're talking about doing something together, and fingers crossed it will be announced very soon ... very, very soon!"

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI.

Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.
Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103340 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010321140289307 secs