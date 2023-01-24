Jordan Davis Previews New Album Bluebird Days, New Song "No Time Soon" Out Now



Produced by Paul DiGiovanni. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum-selling artist Jordan Davis celebrates his second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase country airplay charts with "What My World Spins Around," his fifth career chart-topping single to date. Last week (1/19) Davis hosted an intimate album preview event for his highly anticipated, second full-length album, Bluebird Days, at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. With not an empty seat in the house, Davis performed several new songs and gave insight into his new album ahead of its February 17 release.Following an intro by UMG Nashville Chairman & CEO Mike Dungan, Davis was joined on the stage by his bandmates and producer, Paul DiGiovanni, and shared personal stories about recording the album before performing several new tracks for the first time including "Damn Good Time," "Money Isn't Real," "Tucson Too Late," "Fishing Spot," "One Beer In Front Of The Other," "Bluebird Days," "Short Fuse," "No Time Soon," and "What I Wouldn't Do," as well as his CMA song of the year award-winning song, "Buy Dirt," fan favorite track "Next Thing You Know," and the current No. 1 song of the week, "What My World Spins Around."On Friday, Davis also released "No Time Soon" in anticipation of Bluebird Days' arrival next month, with Billboard featuring its release and MusicRow naming it the "Disc of the Day" noting, "this one's going straight to the top with no stops." Written by Davis with Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, and Matt Jenkins, the song reunites the same pairing responsible for this year's CMA Song of the Year "Buy Dirt."With more than 4 Billion career streams to date, Davis has solidified himself in the industry as one of the most in-demand artists and songwriters. Last year, Davis celebrated several touring milestones including back-to-back sold out nights headlining the Ryman Auditorium, which Music Row noted Davis "rises to stardom, shines on Ryman Stage" along with multiple national sold-out headlining dates, plus Davis joined Luke Combs for the Middle of Somewhere Tour. Breakout song " Buy Dirt " featuring Luke Bryan, garnered numerous accolades including wins for NSAI and CMA Song of the Year in addition to Billboard, AMA, iHeart and ACM award nominations and was one of the most streamed songs of the year in 2021 and 2022 with more than 780M global streams to date.Bluebird Days is available for pre-order now and is available everywhere Feb. 17BLUEBIRD DAYS Track Listing:Damn Good Time (Jordan Davis, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill)Money Isn't Real (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Sarah Turner)Tucson Too Late (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)What My World Spins Around (Jordan Davis, Matt Dragstrem, Ryan Hurd)Sunday Saints (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Benjy Davis)No Time Soon (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)You've Got My Number (Jordan Davis, Jason Gantt, Josh Osborne)Next Thing You Know (Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne)Fishing Spot (Jordan Davis, Will Bundy, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson)One Beer In Front Of The Other (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)Bluebird Days (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Dorr, Chris LaCorte)Part Of It (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Matt McKinney, Jordan Walker)Short Fuse (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Josh Thompson, Emily Weisband)Whiskey Weak (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin)Midnight Crisis - Featuring Danielle Bradbery (Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland)What I Wouldn't Do (Matt McVaney, Emily Reid, Travis Wood)Buy Dirt - Featuring Luke Bryan (Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)Produced by Paul DiGiovanni.



