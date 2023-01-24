Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 24/01/2023

Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming Annual Pop-Up Experience In Scottsdale With Drake

Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming Annual Pop-Up Experience In Scottsdale With Drake

Hot Songs Around The World

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
378 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
242 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
208 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
499 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
338 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
893 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Top40 Charts) The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment today announced the return of Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming, kicking off the big game weekend in Scottsdale, AZ. Following the blowout success of last year's Homecoming installment in Los Angeles, this iconic celebration will fuse together the worlds of sports and entertainment once again to deliver the most sought-after destination during football's biggest moment of the season.

On Friday, February 10th from 9:00pm-2:00am, h.wood Homecoming will transform the luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One into a one-of-a-kind experiential marvel that blends the distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere of The h.wood Group with the champion-grade spirit of football's favorite Sunday. Taking unparalleled service to new heights, the space will come to life as a two-story playground that showcases artists, brands and experiences in an unforgettable backdrop. The invite-only event will feature a star-studded guest list and a performance by Drake to end the night.

Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming is produced by Uncommon Entertainment and The h.wood Group with support from Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Mezcal El Silencio and Celsius.

As an official sponsor, Taco Bell will be providing a unique fan experience that encourages guests to Live Más, complete with a secret innovation that's perfect for the big weekend.
"We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for a second consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment," said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. "We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022, and this year's lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend".

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life.
"We couldn't be more excited and grateful to bring the second year of the h.wood Homecoming concept to life," said Uncommon Entertainment's Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum, "We look forward to once again curating the most influential moment during this marquee weekend."

h.wood Homecoming:
Scottsdale Hangar One

Presented by: Cash App & Visa
Performers: Drake
Location: Scottsdale Hangar One
Date: Friday, February 10, 2023
Time: 9:00pm - 2:00am






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0095880 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00096702575683594 secs