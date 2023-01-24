Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming Annual Pop-Up Experience In Scottsdale With Drake





On Friday, February 10th from 9:00pm-2:00am, h.wood Homecoming will transform the luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One into a one-of-a-kind experiential marvel that blends the distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere of The h.wood Group with the champion-grade spirit of football's favorite Sunday. Taking unparalleled service to new heights, the space will come to life as a two-story playground that showcases artists, brands and experiences in an unforgettable backdrop. The invite-only event will feature a star-studded guest list and a performance by



Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming is produced by Uncommon Entertainment and The h.wood Group with support from Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Mezcal El Silencio and Celsius.



As an official sponsor, Taco Bell will be providing a unique fan experience that encourages guests to Live Más, complete with a secret innovation that's perfect for the big weekend.

"We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for a second consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment," said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. "We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022, and this year's lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend".



The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life.

"We couldn't be more excited and grateful to bring the second year of the h.wood Homecoming concept to life," said Uncommon Entertainment's Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum, "We look forward to once again curating the most influential moment during this marquee weekend."



h.wood Homecoming:

Scottsdale Hangar One



Presented by: Cash App & Visa

Performers: Drake

Location: Scottsdale Hangar One

Date: Friday, February 10, 2023

Time: 9:00pm - 2:00am SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Top40 Charts) The h.wood Group and Uncommon Entertainment today announced the return of Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming, kicking off the big game weekend in Scottsdale, AZ. Following the blowout success of last year's Homecoming installment in Los Angeles, this iconic celebration will fuse together the worlds of sports and entertainment once again to deliver the most sought-after destination during football's biggest moment of the season.On Friday, February 10th from 9:00pm-2:00am, h.wood Homecoming will transform the luxury private jet complex Scottsdale Hangar One into a one-of-a-kind experiential marvel that blends the distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere of The h.wood Group with the champion-grade spirit of football's favorite Sunday. Taking unparalleled service to new heights, the space will come to life as a two-story playground that showcases artists, brands and experiences in an unforgettable backdrop. The invite-only event will feature a star-studded guest list and a performance by Drake to end the night.Cash App & Visa Present h.wood Homecoming is produced by Uncommon Entertainment and The h.wood Group with support from Taco Bell, Grey Goose, NUTRL, Mezcal El Silencio and Celsius.As an official sponsor, Taco Bell will be providing a unique fan experience that encourages guests to Live Más, complete with a secret innovation that's perfect for the big weekend."We are thrilled to bring the h.wood Homecoming experience back for a second consecutive year in partnership with Uncommon Entertainment," said John Terzian and Brian Toll of The h.wood Group. "We saw monumental success in Los Angeles in 2022, and this year's lineup of talent and experiences promise to create yet another unforgettable evening leading up to the big game weekend".The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life."We couldn't be more excited and grateful to bring the second year of the h.wood Homecoming concept to life," said Uncommon Entertainment's Josh Zipkowitz and Jake Nussbaum, "We look forward to once again curating the most influential moment during this marquee weekend."h.wood Homecoming:Scottsdale Hangar OnePresented by: Cash App & VisaPerformers: DrakeLocation: Scottsdale Hangar OneDate: Friday, February 10, 2023Time: 9:00pm - 2:00am



