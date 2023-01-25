Hauser Shares "The Phantom Of The Opera" Theme Celebrating Broadway Musical's 35th Anniversary





Meanwhile, HAUSER, fresh from the release of his Billboard crossover chart-topping new album THE PLAYER, via Sony



He recently spoke with Forbes who described HAUSER's music as "dazzling" and "category-defying." In the interview about his new initiative and advocacy for music education, he explained that "many young people don't even know about the great masterpieces and we need more than ever to educate them to start listening to and appreciating beautiful music, classical music, instrumental music. It's very important for their development and wellbeing." More information on the foundation is available at https://hausermusicfoundation.com.



HAUSER was also featured in People Magazine's annual "Sexiest Men Alive" issue, under the headline "Sexy at Any Age."



The multi-faceted artist has recently launched a line of premium luxury wines, aptly called HAUSER Wines, available internationally, and produced in the Mád village of Tokaj, a region by virtue of the wines, deemed a historic area considered the Wines of Kings. Tokaj has been an iconic region of the wine world for centuries. For more on the wine selections go to https://wine.hauserofficial.com.



Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has made a name for himself with his signature cello performances, honouring those who have come before him, while paving the way for the future of classical music in the modern world. On his new album THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech



HAUSER has performed in over 40 countries (including historic venues like New York City's

Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER now looks forward to bringing THE PLAYER's songs to life in his forthcoming solo tours.



HAUSER - REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR DATES:

October 8, 2023 - Bordeaux, France - Arkéa Arena

October 10, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

October 11, 2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

October 12, 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

October 15, 2023 - Dijon, France - Le Zénith

October 16, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

October 18, 2023 - Assago, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

October 20, 2023 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo Dello Sport

October 21, 2023 - Firenze, Italy -

October 22, 2023 - Jesolo, Italy - Palazzo Del Turismo

October 24, 2023 - Belgrade, Serbia - Štark Arena

October 25, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia -

October 27, 2023 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport Arena

October 28, 2023 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 31, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

November 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

November 3, 2023 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena

November 5, 2023 - Gdańsk, Poland - Ergo Arena

November 7, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf

November 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

November 9, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

November 11, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November 12, 2023 - London, UK - The O2

November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena



Since opening in London in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages. Over 36 years after opening in London's West End, and 35 on Broadway, in 2023 the show will play in 15 countries, across 4 continents and in 7 languages. It is Broadway's longest-running show and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier awards. A Global Edition of the soundtrack was released in 2022, featuring Andrew

www.hauserofficial.com

www.facebook.com/hauserofficial

www.instagram.com/hausercello

www.youtube.com/hausermusic

www.tiktok.com/@hauser New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In a brand-new video, international superstar cellist HAUSER performs his version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" theme to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the legendary Broadway musical, now officially set to close in April 2023. The music video, the first to have ever been recorded on the Phantom set at London's Her Majesty's Theatre, features HAUSER as " Phantom " alongside his obsession "Christine Daaé" in a dramatic performance. With HAUSER's impeccable interpretation, this new visual showcases the storyline of the longest-running Broadway musical in a refreshing new way.Meanwhile, HAUSER, fresh from the release of his Billboard crossover chart-topping new album THE PLAYER, via Sony Music Masterworks has been on an exciting adventure since finishing his farewell tour with 2CELLOS and kicking off his own Rebel With A Cello solo tour.He recently spoke with Forbes who described HAUSER's music as "dazzling" and "category-defying." In the interview about his new initiative and advocacy for music education, he explained that "many young people don't even know about the great masterpieces and we need more than ever to educate them to start listening to and appreciating beautiful music, classical music, instrumental music. It's very important for their development and wellbeing." More information on the foundation is available at https://hausermusicfoundation.com.HAUSER was also featured in People Magazine's annual "Sexiest Men Alive" issue, under the headline "Sexy at Any Age."The multi-faceted artist has recently launched a line of premium luxury wines, aptly called HAUSER Wines, available internationally, and produced in the Mád village of Tokaj, a region by virtue of the wines, deemed a historic area considered the Wines of Kings. Tokaj has been an iconic region of the wine world for centuries. For more on the wine selections go to https://wine.hauserofficial.com.Revered globally for his captivating live performance, HAUSER has made a name for himself with his signature cello performances, honouring those who have come before him, while paving the way for the future of classical music in the modern world. On his new album THE PLAYER, which features an accompaniment from the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Steven Mercurio, HAUSER skillfully merges popular hits with timeless classics in a way that feels fresh and inviting. HAUSER has creatively found ways to engage with cross-generational audiences, bringing life to the cello and consistently blending genres.HAUSER has performed in over 40 countries (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Steven Tyler, and Elton John. He's also performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.Known for his captivating live performances, HAUSER now looks forward to bringing THE PLAYER's songs to life in his forthcoming solo tours.HAUSER - REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR DATES:October 8, 2023 - Bordeaux, France - Arkéa ArenaOctober 10, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant JordiOctober 11, 2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink CenterOctober 12, 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice ArenaOctober 15, 2023 - Dijon, France - Le ZénithOctober 16, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - HallenstadionOctober 18, 2023 - Assago, Italy - Mediolanum ForumOctober 20, 2023 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo Dello SportOctober 21, 2023 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela ForumOctober 22, 2023 - Jesolo, Italy - Palazzo Del TurismoOctober 24, 2023 - Belgrade, Serbia - Štark ArenaOctober 25, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena CenterOctober 27, 2023 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport ArenaOctober 28, 2023 - München, Germany - OlympiahalleOctober 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo DomeOctober 31, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz ArenaNovember 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener StadthalleNovember 3, 2023 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron ArenaNovember 5, 2023 - Gdańsk, Poland - Ergo ArenaNovember 7, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber ArenaNovember 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - SportpaleisNovember 9, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays ArenaNovember 11, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 ApolloNovember 12, 2023 - London, UK - The O2November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor ArenaSince opening in London in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to over 145 million people in 183 cities in 17 languages. Over 36 years after opening in London's West End, and 35 on Broadway, in 2023 the show will play in 15 countries, across 4 continents and in 7 languages. It is Broadway's longest-running show and has received over 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier awards. A Global Edition of the soundtrack was released in 2022, featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved soundtrack in full in seven global languages, and a special eight compilation disc.www.hauserofficial.comwww.facebook.com/hauserofficialwww.instagram.com/hausercellowww.youtube.com/hausermusicwww.tiktok.com/@hauser



