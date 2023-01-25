Nickel Creek Returns With First New Album In Nine Years 'Celebrants'





Of the song, Thile shares, "This song is an exploration of the ostensibly rewarding but often awkward, even excruciating act of catching up with an old friend. Can the connection be reforged? Should it be?"



Their fifth studio album, Celebrants marks a highly anticipated return for the beloved trio and explores the inherent dynamics of human connection. Across the 18 tracks, the trio addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric



Of the project, the band reflects, "This is a record about embracing the friction inherent in real human connection. We begin the record yearning for and pursuing harmonious connection. We end the record having realized that truly harmonious connection can only be achieved through the dissonance that we've spent our entire adult lives trying to avoid."



In celebration of the release, the band will perform three very special sold-out shows at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium this spring on April 27, 28 and 29. Additional tour dates will be announced soon.



Together a sum of more than their staggering parts,



Behind it were three musicians just barely old enough to vote" and continued, "That makes



After meeting as young children and subsequently earning the respect of the bluegrass circuit for a decade, the trio signed with venerable label, Sugar Hill Records, in 2000 and quickly broke through with their Grammy-nominated, Alison Krauss-produced self-titled LP. Since that effort, the trio has released three more studio albums to date: 2002's This Side, which won Best Contemporary Folk Album at the 45th Grammy Awards, 2005's Why Should the Fire Die? and 2014's A Dotted Line.



Each member of



Sean Watkins is a co-founder of Watkins Family Hour alongside Sara, who has released three albums and maintains a long-running collaborative show in Los Angeles. Sean has also released a string of solo albums, while Sara's extracurricular projects include the aforementioned Watkins Family Hour, as well as the Grammy-winning roots trio, I'm With Her, which she co-founded alongside Aoife O'Donovan and



NICKEL CREEK CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

January 27-London, U.K.-Union Chapel* (SOLD OUT)

January 28-London, U.K.-Union Chapel* (SOLD OUT)

January 29-Glasgow, U.K.-City Halls, Celtic Connections* (SOLD OUT)

April 27-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

April 28-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

April 29-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 15-18-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival (SOLD OUT)



