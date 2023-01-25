Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Alternative 25/01/2023

Power Trio ON Presents 'Break You' From Eponymous Album, Announces West Coast Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) College rock / power trio ON present 'Break You', a potent prism of the 90s-flavoured indie rock vibes offered on their latest eponymous 'ON' album, recently released via Toronto-based indie imprint Indiestructable Records.

ON is a power trio made up of Lucy Di Santo (vocals, bass), Dan Cornelius (drums) and Steve Fall (guitars) - carrying on the legacy of their former 90's band - the Sire Records-signed Acid Test - with members also having been in other popular Toronto bands Danko Jones and Deliuss.

Always pushing forward with their trademark sound while also paying homage to their post-punk, grunge, old-school funk and 90s college rock roots, they dish out infectious guitar riffs with a dash of p-funk groove to create positive heavy music recalling the golden days of American college radio.

Lucy Di Santo says, "The song 'Break You' soars like a goodbye love letter to a toxic person, place or substance; it's a decree of emancipation - and breaking away from what dictates and captures the human soul. It is an outcry, a battle cry, and finally a freedom cry of intention - all wrapped up in a hardcore punk-metal riff that end with Sabbath-esque overtones."

Earlier, ON released the singles 'Blackmail' with video directed and edited by Michael Gucciardi and 'Underdog' with lively video filmed by Lindi Gordon and edited by Gucciardi. With these singles and focus track 'Hereafter', the band has charted in the Radio Indie Alliance charts consecutively over the past half year.

Written in Toronto and New York, ON guitarist Steve Fall says the 'ON' album is "a document of friendship navigating explores in pain, and hope. Looking at the world with a collaborative effort to document what we see, witness and feel through songwriting and chemistry as a band." Following pre-production recording with Drew Howard at Star Sound Studios in Cape Coral, the band worked with sound engineer Darius Szczepaniak (Sum 41, Black Crowes, Big Sugar, Bare Naked Ladies, Jann Arden) out of Phase One Studios.

No stranger to touring North America, the band are once again gearing up for a West Coast tour that will bring them to dozens of U.S. cities after a successful Ontario tour in 2022. This string of shows is scheduled to kick off in San Diego on February 14.

The full 'ON' album is out now and available everywhere online, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. It can also be ordered at https://indiestructablerecords.com.

Written, arranged by ON (Di Santo, Fall, Cornelius)
Lucy Di Santo - vocals, bass
Dan Cornelius - drums
Steve Fall - guitars
Produced by ON and Darius Szczepaniak
Engineered, Mixed and Mastered by Darius Szczepaniak at Phase One Studios, Toronto
Preproduction & original engineering by Drew Howard at The Star Sound Studios, Cape Coral, FL
Additional drum programming (FLA) by Jay Aitch / The Star Sound Studios
'Break You' single cover by Michael Gucciardi
Single cover photography by Gord Hawkins.






