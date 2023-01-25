Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Shares New Video For "Ultimate Hammer," Announce New US Tour Dates





04/04/23 - Manhattan, NY - Mercury Lounge. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Newcastle, UK-based group Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs has shared a new video for their latest single "Ultimate Hammer," a high-octane sonic ride that melds classic riffage with the group's predilection for offbeat chaos. They will release their new album Land of Sleeper on February 17th via Missing Piece Group Records.The group has also announced a new slate of U.S. tour dates, including a stop at SXSW. See below for the full list. Tickets are currently on sale here.Following the album's first single "Mr Medicine" - the audio equivalent of sticking a fork in plug socket - comes single number two, and album opener: the coruscating "Ultimate Hammer." "Everything at the moment feels like it's moving at one hell of a speed. Momentous events pass by in the blink of an eye while we try to keep our heads steady on a planet spinning roughly 1,000 miles per hour," elaborates vocalist Matt Baty. "Maybe it's always been this way but it sure is hard not to feel dizzy. What a time to be alive."Previously, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs offered a first glimpse of the album in the form of a blistering live performance video of the track "Terror's Pillow."Land of Sleeper is the heavy-psych/garage-rock band's fourth studio album and follows 2020's Viscerals, which Under The Radar described as a "sense bludgeoning amalgamation of metal, punk, and experimental noise at its most brutal," while Louder declared it "Utterly enthralling." Kerrang writes, "melding the fuzzed-up, stripped-back muscle of heavyweights like Black Sabbath and Motörhead to progressive sludginess, then pouring on a generous helping of the wryly abstract humor of IDLES, this third album is a strange, unruly offering."Whether dwelling in the realm of dreams or nightmares, the primordial drive of the band is more powerful than ever. Land of Sleeper, their fourth record in a decade of riot and rancor, is testimony to this: the sound of a band not so much reinvigorated as channeling a furious energy, which only appears to gather momentum as the band's surroundings spin on their axis."Shouting about themes of existential dread comes very naturally to me, and I think because I'm aware of that in the past I've tried to rein that in a little" reckons Matt. "There's definitely moments on this album where I took my gloves off and surrendered to that urge."Whether this means Pigs, a band once associated with reckless excess, have taken a darker turn to match the dystopian realm of the 2022 everyday, is open to debate. The band themselves aren't necessarily convinced; "Sobriety does funny things to a man" reckons guitarist Adam Ian Sykes wryly."I know from my perspective, I was trying to write some much heavier and darker music" says guitarist and producer Sam Grant. "But this was an aim more as a counterpoint to earlier material, as opposed to any sort of political or social commentary. I still very much see these heavier moments as musically euphoric, and emotionally cut loose or liberating.""For obvious reasons, the anticipation for the writing of Land of Sleeper was unlike anything we'd felt before" Adam adds. "These sessions were an almost religious experience for me. It felt like we were working in unison, connected to some unknowable hive mind."For all that, the last few years have seen Pigs' stature rise in the wake of triumphant festival slots and sold-out venues alike, this remains a band, consummated by bassist John-Michael Hedley and returning drummer Ewan Mackenzie, who are fundamentally incapable of tailoring their sound to a prospective audience, instead standing alone and impervious as a monument of catharsis."Writing and playing music is often surprising and revealing, it can be like holding up a mirror and seeing things you didn't expect to see" reckons Mackenzie. "For me, the darker tracks on the record hold in common a determination not to lose faith, despite the odds."The better to unite slumber and waking, Land Of Sleeper is no less than an act of transcendence for Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - new anthems to elucidate a world sleepwalking to oblivion.Land of Sleeper Tracklist:1. Ultimate Hammer2. Terror's Pillow3. Big Rig4. The Weatherman5. Mr Medicine6. Pipe Down!7. Atlas Stone8. Ball LightningU.S. Tour Dates:03/11/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar - SOLD OUT03/13/23 - 03/18/23 - Austin, TX - SXSW03/21/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon03/22/23 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop03/24/23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios03/25/23 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's03/26/23 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall03/28/23 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village03/29/23 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison03/31/23 - Boston, MA - Middle East04/01/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's04/02/23 - Washington, DC - DC904/04/23 - Manhattan, NY - Mercury Lounge.



