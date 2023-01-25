Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 25/01/2023

Montreal's The Speakeasy Debut New Single "Bright Side"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hailing from Montreal, The Speakeasy are best known for their energetic live performances and their blend of heavy skatepunk.
Led by Karl Bullets with his distinctive gravel-throated voice tone, the band caught everyone by surprise in 2019 when revealing the music video for "Death Sentence." The same year saw the release of their debut EP "Tales From The Moonshiner Part One: Death Sentence", with songs like "The Night of the Living Dead" and "Death Sentence" quickly becoming fan favorites.

In 2020, The Speakeasy joined Thousand Islands Records releasing a new EP entitled "Tales from the Moonshiner Part Two: Requiem". which spawned the single "Sunday Blues."

2023 finds the five-piece releasing a brand new track "Bright Side." With crusty, drum beats with melodic chords and optimistic lyrics, "Bright Side" is The Speakeasy's new mantra and a hint of what's to come from one of Montreal Punk's finest.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheSpeakeasyRock
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thespeakeasyrock






