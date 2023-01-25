German Punk Rock/Punkabilly 4-Piece The Bloodstrings Debut "Heartache Radio" The First Single And Title Track Off Upcoming LP, Out June 2023



A song that finds the punkabilly band screaming into the past: Heartache, youthful recklessness and discovering a love for music.



"The idea for "Heartache Radio" came from reminiscences of our youth," the band says.

"We've known each other for a long time, we were punk rock kids of 15. There, of course, every heartbreak, every street conflict was a huge topic. Back then we found our feelings in music."



The song is a punk rock anthem that displays the musical roots of The Bloodstrings from Aachen, Germany-- a classic Punk N Roll song with a little wink to one of their favorite bands, Rancid.

Stream "Heartache Radio" here: https://orcd.co/heartache-radio

Stream the music video here: https://youtu.be/FOrnlhkhsrg



Similar to their 2020 hit "Tik TIk Tik", "Heartache Radio" also hints at a new sound for the band (who've been active for over 10 years). Snappy Punk N Roll, but no longer as dark.



The new album "Heartache Radio" will be released in June 2023 via Dackelton Records.



On this musically and lyrically extremely diverse full-length, the foursome presents itself from a new side: instead of zombies and demons, there are political, socially critical, anti-sexist themes. The demons still exist, but they live in us, our society and our spirits and attitudes. But it also covers themes long explored by the band (singer Celina, her husband & bassist Nick, guitarist Manni and drummer Patrick): love, depression, alcohol, and the desire to break out.



Heartache Radio" was produced by the DONOTS at



The Bloodstrings will be playing SBÄM Fest (alongside Rancid, Flogging Molly, Frank Turner, Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag and many more) in Linz, Austria June 3-4.

