Hollywood Records Releases The Original Soundtrack From And Inspired By "Fire Of Love"

"When [Director] Sara Dosa and I talked for the first time about Fire of Love, we were wondering what kind of music would suit Katia and Maurice's spirits the best. We focused on the DIY experimental method they used all their life as a film making process and I thought to myself: what if in their own lab, they would have a tiny room full of electronic instruments and oscillators. They would record the soundtracks of their films themselves with well-chosen faithful collaborators. One word popped up in my mind: Homemade. No expensive orchestra or pretentious percussion slams," says Godin.



He continues, "Coming from the home studio recording world myself (as well as all the original members of the so called 'French touch' late nineties electronic music scene), it was easy to picture myself in Katia and Maurice's lab, creating sounds, noises, and melodies with a bunch of antique keyboards and analog tape recorders. That's how the Fire of Love soundtrack was born."



Fire of Love (Music From and Inspired By the Original Motion Picture) Tracklist:

Pedagogic (1:39)

Team Vulcan (1:46)

Honeymoon (2:37)

Love Humans (2:23)

Zaire 73 (2:44)

Acid Lake (3:04)

Krakatau (1:17)

Volcano March (1:55)

Destroy and Create (7:02)

Vulcain (3:18)

Childhood

Approaching the Beast (2:38)

Jingle News Report (1:52)

Katia and Maurice (2:23)

Orcamore (2:23)



Nicolas Godin is a French musician & producer best known for being the founding member of the worldwide renowned Versailles music duo AIR who, among many other many other achievements, birthed one of the most revered soundtracks of the early 2000 for

