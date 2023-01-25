Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
25/01/2023

Sony Masterworks Releases 'Missing' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Julian Scherle

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sony Masterworks is excited to announce the release of the Missing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by composer Julian Scherle.
From the minds behind Sundance winner Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.

Julian wrote an experimental score, exploring the musical possibilities of A.I. and machine-learning. He wrote his own code, mangled dialog snippets of the actors recorded on set and recompressed the recordings about 5,000 times. Julian researched studies about the psychological effects that compressed music can evoke in humans that may not be present without compression.

Scherle remarks on his score, "A project that is solely told through digital surfaces as a medium naturally fascinated me. The human-machine interaction and how digital artifacts like compression affect the way we communicate, was a huge and exciting field for me to explore musically.

Being able to write a highly conceptual score and pairing it with the extraordinary talent of the directors and producers was an incredible and fulfilling experience!"

The time and frequency-based music contains different artifacts of compression, common with Zoom or video chats, creating a synth-driven score that is contrasted with additional percussive, piano, vocal, and string elements. He discovered a microphone that records electrical interference off any type or machine and integrated it into the score.

Missing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:
Dad's Dad's House
Missing
Please Leave a Message
Hablas Español?
With the FBI
Literally Anyone
Find Him
Credit Card History
Dating a Felon
Luvly
GA+KL
Gave Up on Him
Live Photo
Strangest Case I've Ever Seen
Cooperating Witness
Breaking News
Guise
I Have to Record Her
I Know You're Here
Private Eyes
Hands Up
Safe House
That Name Doesn't Fit You
Someone is Here
Tell Me the Truth
Eastham
All of It
It's Going to Be OK
He Made Me Watch
Look for a Picture
One More Word
Junebug
Just Thank You

Julian Scherle is a German-raised, Los Angeles-based composer, multi-instrumentalist and performer, also know as recording artist Són. Recent credits include the Amazon drama series Luden, which will release in 2023 and Sony Pictures' upcoming Searching sequel Missing directed by Nicholas Johnson & Will Merrick. Missing will hit theaters nationwide on January 20th, 2023.

He has written music for many hit cable TV shows including the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot (USA Network), Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story (FX Network), American Crime Story: People vs. OJ (FX Network) and Scream Queens (FOX).

Julian's theatrical credits include the FIPRESCI award winning drama Pause, directed by Tonia Mishiali, feature film Hudson directed by Sean D. Cummingham, and the feature Princess of the Row, directed by Max Carlson and produced by Morgan Freeman. Other feature credits include suspense thriller Disrupted, directed by Andre Walsh & Heart Of Champions directed by Michael Mailer (starring Michael Shannon).






