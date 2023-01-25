Sony Masterworks Releases 'Missing' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Julian Scherle



From the minds behind Sundance winner Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers...and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all.



Julian wrote an experimental score, exploring the musical possibilities of A.I. and machine-learning. He wrote his own code, mangled dialog snippets of the actors recorded on set and recompressed the recordings about 5,000 times. Julian researched studies about the psychological effects that compressed music can evoke in humans that may not be present without compression.



Scherle remarks on his score, "A project that is solely told through digital surfaces as a medium naturally fascinated me. The human-machine interaction and how digital artifacts like compression affect the way we communicate, was a huge and exciting field for me to explore musically.



Being able to write a highly conceptual score and pairing it with the extraordinary talent of the directors and producers was an incredible and fulfilling experience!"



The time and frequency-based music contains different artifacts of compression, common with Zoom or video chats, creating a synth-driven score that is contrasted with additional percussive, piano, vocal, and string elements. He discovered a microphone that records electrical interference off any type or machine and integrated it into the score.



Missing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklisting:

Dad's Dad's House

Missing

Please Leave a Message

Hablas Español?

With the FBI

Literally Anyone

Find Him

Credit Card History

Dating a Felon

Luvly

GA+KL

Gave Up on Him

Live Photo

Strangest Case I've Ever Seen

Cooperating Witness

Breaking News

Guise

I Have to Record Her

I Know You're Here



Hands Up

Safe House

That Name Doesn't Fit You

Someone is Here

Tell Me the Truth

Eastham

All of It

It's Going to Be OK

He Made Me Watch

Look for a Picture

One More Word

Junebug

Just Thank You



Julian Scherle is a German-raised, Los Angeles-based composer, multi-instrumentalist and performer, also know as recording artist Són. Recent credits include the Amazon drama series Luden, which will release in 2023 and Sony Pictures' upcoming Searching sequel Missing directed by Nicholas Johnson & Will Merrick. Missing will hit theaters nationwide on January 20th, 2023.



He has written music for many hit cable TV shows including the critically acclaimed series Mr. Robot (USA Network), Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story (FX Network), American Crime Story: People vs. OJ (FX Network) and Scream Queens (FOX).



Morgan Freeman. Other feature credits include suspense thriller Disrupted, directed by Andre Walsh & Heart Of Champions directed by Michael Mailer (starring Michael Shannon).




