Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 25/01/2023

The Notorious B.I.G. Producer And Co-Writer's New Project Short Wave Craft Release Modern Trip-hop Anthem

Hot Songs Around The World

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
882 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
362 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
207 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
478 entries in 26 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
322 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Short Wave Craft is a joint collaboration between legendary producer Dominic Owen (Biggie Smalls, Rakim, Seal, Anthony Hamilton, Lil Kim) and underground musician, Tom Carr.

The duo offers clear undertones of soulful R'n'B and Dream pop in their work and after a successful previous single and debut EP are ready to drop 'I Need You Tonight' a modern trip hop anthem to strengthen the resolve of mankind after the recent battering of the last few millennia. The duo explains, "It began at the height of lockdown. The song itself and its overriding melodies, are an anthemic cry out for human connection, in times of separation. We were inspired by the idea of infusing traditional trip-hop elements with sprinkles of soul, gospel, and blues."

Despite the initial inspiration for the track, it has an absolutely positive direction, and the duo go on to explain, "We purposely developed it around continuous movements towards crescendos throughout the music. We wanted it to sound iconic and expansive. There are electronic components, though as always with Short Wave Craft all the main instruments are played live by real musicians. We worked remotely between London and Bristol, sending parts back and forth until the musical narrative was established. After digging up on old blues sample where the man in question calls out 'I Need You Tonight' it became immediately clear that this was the marching call that the music needed. We then brought onboard a selection of female vocalists and gospel singers to create a 'call and response' platform, complementing his melody line. The fusion of 'I Need You Tonight' was complete."

Short Wave Craft previously got their last single and debut EP 'Panties & Pickles' onto some niche YouTube channels that have close to a million subscribers between them and after seeing all the amazing comments in the chat board threads knew they were onto something, and felt inspired to take things to another level in 2023 as they build upon the initial success and reach an even wider audience.

They believe their sound will certainly please fans of artists such as Massive Attack, Portishead, Tricky, DJ Shadow, Air, St. Germain and the likes of Moby, Groove Armada and Morcheeba.

Their overall sound is unique to them however and is the evolution of the pair's split time between Bristol & London, where they're deeply plugged into the independent music scenes in both cities, bringing onboard an eclectic range of artists to contribute to their music. Short Wave Craft is a duo at heart, though with a collective mentality and spirit. The incredible history of one half of the duo Dominic Owen is nothing short of legendary having been in Brooklyn at the height of the golden age of hip hop, where in 1993 his musical home became High Class Productions in Brownsville, Brooklyn where he became head engineer and producer. At this infamous studio many of the 90's Hip Hop legends like Notorious B.I.G, Rakim, Busta Rhymes, M.O.P. Raekwon and AZ would pass through, as well as future R&B giants Anthony Hamilton and Angie Stone. With this sort of legacy and his new partner in crime Tom Carr, Short Wave Craft are clearly building a new wave of unique trip hop, combined with soul and dream pop that is sure to keep 2023 fully hyped as they prepare to come through with a further EP and full length album.
Short Wave Craft release 'I Need You Tonight' on January 25 on all digital platforms.?si=cvWZRcczRhqonQMf1FZ1g






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0103121 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013940334320068 secs