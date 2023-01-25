|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
The Notorious B.I.G. Producer And Co-Writer's New Project Short Wave Craft Release Modern Trip-hop Anthem
Hot Songs Around The World
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
882 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
362 entries in 25 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
207 entries in 11 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
478 entries in 26 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
322 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
P!NK To Release 'Trustfall' Album Title Track Next Week; Her New Album Is Set For Release On February 17, 2023
Lucero Shares New Single "Macon If We Make It" From Forthcoming Album Should've Learned By Now Out February 24, 2023
Reno, NV Punks Boss' Daughter Release Video For New Single "Away" Off Upcoming Album 'Bouts With Bummers' Out February 10, 2023
Documentary Film Take Me To The River New Orleans Available On All Major Streaming Platforms Beginning February 3, 2023
Alberta Cross Release Official Video For "Glow In The Dark" From New Album 'Sinking Ships' Out March 31, 2023
Grammy Award-Winning Hip Hop Artist 2 Chainz To Headline 2023 Honda Battle Of The Bands Halftime Show
WILSN Australian Powerhouse Singer Boldly Resolves "Those Days Are Over" On Title Track From Debut Album Out February 3, 2023