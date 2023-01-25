Owl City Earns First RIAA Diamond Certification With "Fireflies"





YouTube.com/owlcity New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Synth-pop pioneer Owl City received his first RIAA Diamond certification for his groundbreaking 2009 debut single "Fireflies," signifying sales in excess of 10 million units.The memorable mega-hit milestone track " Fireflies " is the second-ever Dance/Electronic song to be certified Diamond by the RIAA. The track is featured alongside the 1x Platinum single " Vanilla Twilight " on Ocean Eyes, Owl City's 2x Platinum July 2009 sophomore album on Republic Records.Owl City's career boasts six RIAA-certified titles to date, a tally that also includes the 2x Platinum 2012 collaborative single with Carly Rae Jepsen, "Good Time," a song that reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.In addition to these key career achievements, Adam Young has also cultivated a wide-ranging recording career steeped in synth-pop, disco, indietronica, European electronica, and a score of other genres — in essence, forging a veritable bouillabaisse of influences into an original sound, all his and Owl City's own. Owl City's multi-generationally appealing music has also graced a number of animated films and their respective soundtracks, among them being 2012's Wreck-It Ralph and 2013's The Croods. More recently, April 2022 saw the digital release of "All Star (Owl City Remix)," Owl City's bold re-imagining of Smash Mouth's iconic 1999 hit single. Earlier this month, Owl City released a new single, "Kelly Time." For more information on all things Owl City, visit owlcitymusic.com and facebook.com/owlcity.owlcitymusic.comfacebook.com/owlcitytwitter.com/owlcityinstagram.com/owlcityofficialYouTube.com/owlcity



