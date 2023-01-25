NYAK Cognac Teams Up With Rapper Trina!





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYAK Cognac has teamed up with critically-acclaimed music superstar Trina to launch NYAK Peach and NYAK Cinnamon Fiyah. In the booming market for flavored brown spirits, NYAK will bring its own signature cutting-edge smooth spirit with contemporary packaging.NYAK's master blender has selected the best French Brandies and flavored them with top-tier aromas while still maintaining NYAK's signature smoothness. NYAK Peach aims for a ripe summer peach aroma gorged from the sun while bringing vanilla and French pastry notes with hints of spice, while NYAK Cinnamon Fiyah aims for a spicy cinnamon aroma with French brandy notes of vanilla and caramel immersed with chili pepper."I am proud to announce the next phase of my partnership with NYAK Cognac - I won't just be the face of Peach and Cinnamon, I'm invested in this," says rapper, Trina. "The release of the peach and cinnamon are synonymous with my lifestyle and music - which can be both sweet and spicy - so it's a great tie-in."Business Mogul and CEO of Detroit Equities, Dennis McKinley, Former VP for Remy Cointreau, Patrick Charpentier, and Jerome Hyafil, a former EVP, Seagram's Spirits and Wines, formed a dynamic team to create NYAK Cognac, which shortly became the fastest-growing cognac brand in U.S. history with an unprecedented 1,000% annual growth rate in 2021. In 2023, NYAK is still in the top 10 of leading cognacs and growing."Trina is an artist who has established herself as a relevant female force in both music and business," says Founder, Dennis McKinley. "She's one of the most consistent female rappers, who is well respected by both fans and peers alike."As an ambassador, Trina has promoted NYAK to the likes of DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, City Girls and more."I'm excited and am looking forward to the next phase of my partnership with NYAK, which will allow everyone to truly experience this black-owned brand firsthand." Trina has already begun promoting the Flavored NYAK (both Peach and Cinnamon FIYAH) across her media platforms. She will spearhead the campaign, which will include liquor store signings, event activations, social media contests and brand partnerships. For more information, please visit: https://www.nyakcognac.com.



