Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 25/01/2023

Warner Chappell Production Music Expands To Brazil

Warner Chappell Production Music Expands To Brazil

Hot Songs Around The World

Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
362 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 23 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
207 entries in 11 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
478 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
322 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
882 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM) today announced its expansion into Brazil with a new team based in São Paulo. Headed by Renato Moraes, the move significantly adds to the company's international presence. In addition to launching the new operation, Moraes will be focused on building out a local repertoire that taps into the deep pool of musical talent in Brazil.

Under his leadership, the team will work to expand WCPM's footprint by servicing the region's many film, television, radio, and advertising clients with its award-winning catalog—comprised of 190,000+ tracks and sound design. They will also provide custom music services and look to broaden creative partnerships.

Moraes shared: "I've seen production in Brazil grow tremendously since I started out in this business, and I know this is just the beginning. I'm grateful to the Warner Chappell team for trusting me to lead the charge with production music as we head into this next chapter."

Moraes will report to Sinéad Hartmann, Vice President, Licensing & Music Creative, in addition to working closely with Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Brazil's sync team - led by Flávia Cesar, Director of Strategic, Commercial, Film, Sync, and Licensing.

Cesar said: "Renato is arriving at such an important time, and his expertise will greatly complement Warner Chappell's existing sync efforts in Brazil. We are excited to expand our presence even more and tap into the thriving local production music market."

Hartmann added: "We are collectively excited to be in a position to cater to this vast pool of clients in one of the most musically rich and vibrant countries in the world. Renato has the perfect skillset to see our Brazilian business bloom to the fullest extent possible."

Moraes arrives with two decades of industry experience, most recently at Music Branding Brazil where he served as Head of Recordings and Publishing.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0105181 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0017945766448975 secs