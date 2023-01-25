Warner Chappell Production Music Expands To Brazil





Moraes arrives with two decades of industry experience, most recently at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM) today announced its expansion into Brazil with a new team based in São Paulo. Headed by Renato Moraes, the move significantly adds to the company's international presence. In addition to launching the new operation, Moraes will be focused on building out a local repertoire that taps into the deep pool of musical talent in Brazil.Under his leadership, the team will work to expand WCPM's footprint by servicing the region's many film, television, radio, and advertising clients with its award-winning catalog—comprised of 190,000+ tracks and sound design. They will also provide custom music services and look to broaden creative partnerships.Moraes shared: "I've seen production in Brazil grow tremendously since I started out in this business, and I know this is just the beginning. I'm grateful to the Warner Chappell team for trusting me to lead the charge with production music as we head into this next chapter."Moraes will report to Sinéad Hartmann, Vice President, Licensing & Music Creative, in addition to working closely with Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Brazil's sync team - led by Flávia Cesar, Director of Strategic, Commercial, Film, Sync, and Licensing.Cesar said: "Renato is arriving at such an important time, and his expertise will greatly complement Warner Chappell's existing sync efforts in Brazil. We are excited to expand our presence even more and tap into the thriving local production music market."Hartmann added: "We are collectively excited to be in a position to cater to this vast pool of clients in one of the most musically rich and vibrant countries in the world. Renato has the perfect skillset to see our Brazilian business bloom to the fullest extent possible."Moraes arrives with two decades of industry experience, most recently at Music Branding Brazil where he served as Head of Recordings and Publishing.



