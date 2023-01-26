Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 26/01/2023

Bobby Dee Presents Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke & Mario Live In Concert At The Greek Theatre On April 29, 2023

RnB 26/01/2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bobby Dee Presents Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke & Mario Live In Concert at The Greek Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A return to the Greek Theatre for Bobby Dee Presents. Where shows like Freestyle Summer Festival, Funk N The Greek, and more have sold out! Bobby Dee is honored to continue to do these shows that position him as one of LA's leading promoters. Music is our passion! He knows what people love and will continue to book shows at The Greek Theatre.

Bobby Dee Presents Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke & Mario Live In Concert at The Greek Theatre on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

NE-YO has sold a cumulative 20+ million albums worldwide. The Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has won three GRAMMY awards and been honored with a total of 14 nominations. His first single, 2005's "So Sick," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, he has racked up a collection of hit singles including "Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent" and "Push Back" featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1.

Robin Thicke has established himself as one of the most respected singer-songwriters in soul and R&B music today. The musician, composer and actor, released his critically acclaimed debut album, A Beautiful World in 2003 under the name "Thicke." Soon after, he came out with his breakthrough second release, 2006's The Evolution Of Robin Thicke. Now on the way to double-platinum status, Evolution's mega hit "Lost Without U" became the #1 most played song in Urban Adult Contemporary BDS and topped four Billboard charts simultaneously.

Mario is the independent R&B music industry magnate and Grammy-nominee behind four LPs that reached the top 25 of the Billboard 200 albums chart, including his self-titled breakthrough debut. Mario, the album, reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200, and scored the star his first-ever fan-favorite top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his heartwarming Biz Markie infused "Just a Friend 2002" — which continuously shines through today's growing streaming era, amassing more than 92.6 million on-demand streams to date.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster from $69- $289 + fees. Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 25th at 10 am local time using presale code GREEK and public on sale on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10 am local time.

For the latest news and updates, stay connected to Bobby Dee Presents on their Website, Facebook, and Instagram. Join the conversation using the hashtag #BobbyDeePresents.






