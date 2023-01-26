Valley Announce 27-Date 'Lost In Translation' North American Headlining Tour





The 'Lost In Translation' tour announcement arrives after the band share news of their second album Lost In Translation which arrived with the release of their lead single "Throwback Tears," to kick off what is bound to be a monumental 2023 for Valley. Describing the track, lead vocalist Rob Laska says, "leading with 'Throwback Tears' as the first single always felt right. It has cheeky new year, new me energy. Sad yet playful, which we always gravitate towards with our production and lyrics. It very much feels like the door swinging open to a breakbeat and us asking you to step into the new sonic world we've created around Lost In Translation," describes lead vocalist Rob Laska.



Today, Valley releases the theatrical music video for "Throwback Tears," complete with choreographed break-ups, a whirling performance, and an epic dance routine.



Lost In Translation follows Valley's debut album, MAYBE released in 2019. The upcoming full-length album captures the band's evolution over the past four years both sonically and emotionally as a group of friends grow through the unpredictability of navigating creative careers. Laska explains further, "MAYBE will always be our teenage diary, our coming-of-age story, our first love and first record. Lost In Translation is those same best friends navigating their mid 20s and questioning 'what now?…what really matters to us?' and what might've been lost along the way. Between MAYBE and now, we've done more soul searching together than ever. We've travelled the world, we've accomplished a lot we never thought was possible. We've followed every single path to get nowhere and everywhere. It's a very caught in a thought and seeking album. It poses more questions than answers. It's honest, it's confusing, it's pop, it's nostalgic, it's black and white, its colourful, it's unpredictable, it's simple, it's Valley, Lost In Translation."



Valley capped off 2022 with the special release of a live EP, Live In Seoul. Last year, Valley travelled to South Korea to perform at Slow Life, Slow Live Festival in Seoul, their first show outside of North America, alongside LANY, Jonas Blue, Tones and I, LAUV and more. The four track EP was recorded live off the stage of the festival where the band performed to over 15,000 fans that sang along to every word despite English not being their first language. Korea continues to be a key market for Valley, garnering over 100 million streams in that territory alone. From a warm welcome at the airport to interviews with some of Korea's most impactful media, Valley was ecstatic to have the opportunity to connect with fans who have found their music from worlds away and the Live In Seoul EP captures the energy of that first trip.



"

April 13 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus^

April 14 - Ottawa, ON @The Bronson^

April 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth^

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts*

April 26 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*

April 28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*

April 30 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore*

May 02 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground*

May 03 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*

May 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*

May 06 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*

May 07 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*

May 09 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco*

May 11 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues*

May 12 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues*

May 13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*

May 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater*

May 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*

May 22 - Portland, OR @

May 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^*

May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre*

May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*

May 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit*

May 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*

May 31 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*

June 02 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*

June 03 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*

^w/ Devon Cole

*w/ Aidan Bissett.



Toronto's Valley - Rob Laska, Michael "



In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mickey and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves to the world with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016) and full-length debut MAYBE (2019), followed by sucks to see you doing better (2020) and Last Birthday (2021). The consistent release of new music garnered the band two JUNO Award nominations and praise from the likes of EARMILK, Wonderland, American Songwriter. Their gold certified single, "Like 1999" which genesis traces back to a TikTok post broke international boarders as it appeared on global viral charts.



Valley are known for their energetic live shows, performing at renowned music festivals across the world including The Governors Ball, Slow Life, Slow Live Festival, Wunderstruck, Life Is Beautiful and last year the band nearly sold out their first-ever North American headlining tour.



In 2022 Valley saw their hard work paying off as they were profiled as part of prestigious programs such as Apple Music's Up Next Artist alongside the release of their Apple New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The JUNO Award nominated alternative-pop band Valley announces a 27-date North American headlining tour in celebration of their sophomore album Lost In Translation, set to be released June 23 through Capitol Records / Universal Music. The 'Lost In Translation' tour will kick off on April 13 in Montreal then weaving through North America and wrapping up in Columbus, Ohio in June just ahead of album release. Valley are joined by fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Devon Cole and LA-based, Capitol Records label mate Aidan Bissett, see tour dates and details below. General on-sale begins Friday January 27, visit Valley's website for tickets, here.The 'Lost In Translation' tour announcement arrives after the band share news of their second album Lost In Translation which arrived with the release of their lead single "Throwback Tears," to kick off what is bound to be a monumental 2023 for Valley. Describing the track, lead vocalist Rob Laska says, "leading with 'Throwback Tears' as the first single always felt right. It has cheeky new year, new me energy. Sad yet playful, which we always gravitate towards with our production and lyrics. It very much feels like the door swinging open to a breakbeat and us asking you to step into the new sonic world we've created around Lost In Translation," describes lead vocalist Rob Laska.Today, Valley releases the theatrical music video for "Throwback Tears," complete with choreographed break-ups, a whirling performance, and an epic dance routine.Lost In Translation follows Valley's debut album, MAYBE released in 2019. The upcoming full-length album captures the band's evolution over the past four years both sonically and emotionally as a group of friends grow through the unpredictability of navigating creative careers. Laska explains further, "MAYBE will always be our teenage diary, our coming-of-age story, our first love and first record. Lost In Translation is those same best friends navigating their mid 20s and questioning 'what now?…what really matters to us?' and what might've been lost along the way. Between MAYBE and now, we've done more soul searching together than ever. We've travelled the world, we've accomplished a lot we never thought was possible. We've followed every single path to get nowhere and everywhere. It's a very caught in a thought and seeking album. It poses more questions than answers. It's honest, it's confusing, it's pop, it's nostalgic, it's black and white, its colourful, it's unpredictable, it's simple, it's Valley, Lost In Translation."Valley capped off 2022 with the special release of a live EP, Live In Seoul. Last year, Valley travelled to South Korea to perform at Slow Life, Slow Live Festival in Seoul, their first show outside of North America, alongside LANY, Jonas Blue, Tones and I, LAUV and more. The four track EP was recorded live off the stage of the festival where the band performed to over 15,000 fans that sang along to every word despite English not being their first language. Korea continues to be a key market for Valley, garnering over 100 million streams in that territory alone. From a warm welcome at the airport to interviews with some of Korea's most impactful media, Valley was ecstatic to have the opportunity to connect with fans who have found their music from worlds away and the Live In Seoul EP captures the energy of that first trip. Lost In Translation " 2023 Tour:April 13 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus^April 14 - Ottawa, ON @The Bronson^April 15 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth^April 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of The Living Arts*April 26 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live*April 28 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza*April 30 - Washington, DC @ The Fillmore*May 02 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground*May 03 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl*May 05 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre*May 06 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham*May 07 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live*May 09 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco*May 11 - Houston, TX @ House Of Blues*May 12 - Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues*May 13 - Austin, TX @ Emo's*May 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater*May 20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore*May 22 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theatre*May 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre^*May 24 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre*May 26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex*May 27 - Denver, CO @ Summit*May 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater*May 31 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*June 02 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall*June 03 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone*^w/ Devon Cole*w/ Aidan Bissett.Toronto's Valley - Rob Laska, Michael " Mickey " Brandolino, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James - amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that's cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future. Over the past few years, Valley released a steady stream of singles and EPs that have resonated with an international audience, garnering over 630 million global streams with tracks often appearing on viral charts in the U.S., Philippines, Korea, Japan and more.In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mickey and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves to the world with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016) and full-length debut MAYBE (2019), followed by sucks to see you doing better (2020) and Last Birthday (2021). The consistent release of new music garnered the band two JUNO Award nominations and praise from the likes of EARMILK, Wonderland, American Songwriter. Their gold certified single, "Like 1999" which genesis traces back to a TikTok post broke international boarders as it appeared on global viral charts.Valley are known for their energetic live shows, performing at renowned music festivals across the world including The Governors Ball, Slow Life, Slow Live Festival, Wunderstruck, Life Is Beautiful and last year the band nearly sold out their first-ever North American headlining tour.In 2022 Valley saw their hard work paying off as they were profiled as part of prestigious programs such as Apple Music's Up Next Artist alongside the release of their Apple Music Home Session plus a Spotify Singles Session. The group performed as part of Stephen Colbert's #LiveAtHome sessions for their debut US TV appearance plus they opened the biggest Canadian sporting event, playing the 2022 Grey Cup kick-off show. With this momentum and their sophomore album Lost In Translation, 2023 is primed to be a massive year for Valley.



