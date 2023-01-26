Breakout Singer & Songwriter Stephen Sanchez Releases Lovestruck Anthem With New Single "Evangeline"



On the new song and next chapter of music, Sanchez said: "The song lyrics were written by myself, Trent Dabbs, and Nick Lobel (Sam Smith & Harry Styles). Nick Lobel sampled the 10 second intro of



Dreamy keys dissolve into a delicate hum on the track. As cymbals simmer in the background, he promises, "Baby give it all, I'd give it all just to make you mine." Over the ebb and flow of an ethereal soundscape tailormade for a fifties romance, his inflection echoes with soulful grit as the hypnotic and heavenly hook rings out with a promise, "I'll be the pillow, and I'll be the bed."



Last night, Sanchez performed "Evangeline" on NBC's The



Today, Sanchez announces his fall North American headline tour. The 32-date tour kicks off in Indianapolis, IN and makes stops at Los Angeles' The Wiltern on November 3rd, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on November 17th, and New York's Terminal 5 on December 2nd. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 27th at 10am local time at https://www.stephensanchezofficial.com/tour.



The fall run follows his upcoming spring headline tour, which is almost completely sold out and kicks off on February 7th in New Orleans, making stops in Nashville on February 11th, New York on February 16th, Los Angeles on March 9th and 10th - see the full list of upcoming tour dates below.



"Evangeline" arrives on the heels of Sanchez's recent collaboration "



Last year, Stephen's acclaimed Easy On My Eyes EP boasted his breakthrough smash "Until I Found You." Not only did the latter eclipse 1 billion-plus global streams and 83 million-plus views on the official music video (watch here), but it also vaulted into the Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, Top 20 on the Spotify Global Top 50, Top 3 at AAA Radio, Top 10 at Top 40 Radio, Top 15 at Hot AC Radio, and Top 25 at AC Radio. Recently, "



Not to mention, Sir



Stephen also notably lit up television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and acoustically on GMA3. Meanwhile, MTV handpicked him as its Global PUSH Artist in September, and he was nominated for two 2022 MTV EMAs for "Best New Artist" and "Best PUSH Artist."

Stay tuned for more from



2023 TOUR DATES:



SPRING TOUR

February 7th New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre*

February 9th Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse*

February 10th Birmingham, AL Saturn*

February 11th Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville*

February 14th Washington, DC Union Stage*

February 15th Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live*

February 16th New York, NY Irving Plaza*

February 17th Boston, MA Brighton

February 19th Burlington, VT Higher Ground*

February 20th Montreal, QC Le Studio TD

February 21st Toronto, ON The Opera House*

February 23rd Columbus, OH Newport

February 24th Detroit, MI El Club*

February 25th Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall*

February 26th Minneapolis, MN Fine Line*

February 28th Kansas City, MO recordBar*

March 2nd Denver, CO

March 3rd Denver, CO

March 4th Salt Lake City, UT The Grand @ The Complex*

March 7th Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar*

March 8th

March 9th Los Angeles, CA Troubadour*

March 10th Los Angeles, CA Troubadour*

March 11th San Francisco, CA Great American

March 15th Portland, OR Roseland Theater

March 16th Seattle, WA

March 17th Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club*

April 13th Houston, TX White Oak

April 15th Dallas, TX The Studio at The Factory*#

April 16th Austin, TX Scoot Inn*#



FALL TOUR

October 13th Indianapolis, IN

October 14th Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!^

October 15th Cleveland, OH House of Blues^

October 17th Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre^

October 19th Minneapolis, MN First Avenue^

October 20th Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre^

October 21st Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater^

October 26th Salt Lake City, UT The Union^

October 28th Seattle, WA Showbox SODO^

October 30th Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre^

November 1st Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades^

November 3rd Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern^

November 4th Oakland, CA Fox Theater^

November 6th San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park^

November 8th Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren^

November 10th Houston, TX The Lawn at White Oak

November 11th Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum^

November 12th Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater^

November 17th Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium^

November 28th Toronto, ON HISTORY^

December 1st Boston, MA Roadrunner^

December 2nd New York, NY Terminal 5^

December 6th Philadelphia, PA

December 8th Washington, DC 9:30 Club^

December 9th Raleigh, NC Lincoln^

December 11th Orlando, FL House of Blues^

December 12th Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution^

December 13th Tampa Bay, FL The Orpheum^

December 16th Atlanta, GA The Eastern^

December 18th Richmond, VA The National^

*Sold Out

#Rescheduled Date

^New Shows



With a dusty baritone as bright as an eternally lit jukebox and tattooed fingers around the fretboard of a rare guitar, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Turning the page and beginning another chapter, platinum-certified Nashville-based singer and songwriter Stephen Sanchez returns with a brand-new single entitled "Evangeline" via Mercury Records/Republic Records/Universal Music today.On the new song and next chapter of music, Sanchez said: "The song lyrics were written by myself, Trent Dabbs, and Nick Lobel (Sam Smith & Harry Styles). Nick Lobel sampled the 10 second intro of Bobby Goldsboro's song, 'Honey,' and put together a verse and chorus for me to hear in the studio. Once I heard that, I felt immediately inspired. The song came to life in 15 minutes. Sampling is not something I've ever done nor have I felt moved to pursue, but it was honestly a happy accident that day. Even the way I performed it was extremely new for me. This song really made music fun for me again. It's opened a world and lore I'm excited to invite fans into."Dreamy keys dissolve into a delicate hum on the track. As cymbals simmer in the background, he promises, "Baby give it all, I'd give it all just to make you mine." Over the ebb and flow of an ethereal soundscape tailormade for a fifties romance, his inflection echoes with soulful grit as the hypnotic and heavenly hook rings out with a promise, "I'll be the pillow, and I'll be the bed."Last night, Sanchez performed "Evangeline" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stephen wowed the audience as he sang the song for the first time on late-night television.Today, Sanchez announces his fall North American headline tour. The 32-date tour kicks off in Indianapolis, IN and makes stops at Los Angeles' The Wiltern on November 3rd, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on November 17th, and New York's Terminal 5 on December 2nd. Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 27th at 10am local time at https://www.stephensanchezofficial.com/tour.The fall run follows his upcoming spring headline tour, which is almost completely sold out and kicks off on February 7th in New Orleans, making stops in Nashville on February 11th, New York on February 16th, Los Angeles on March 9th and 10th - see the full list of upcoming tour dates below."Evangeline" arrives on the heels of Sanchez's recent collaboration " Missing You " feat. Ashe. In addition to amassing over 4 million global streams to date, Billboard plugged it as one of "10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week," going on to note, "A true collaboration, the pair trade verses and challenge one another to push hardest on the chorus, allowing the song's story to soar both sonically and emotionally."Last year, Stephen's acclaimed Easy On My Eyes EP boasted his breakthrough smash "Until I Found You." Not only did the latter eclipse 1 billion-plus global streams and 83 million-plus views on the official music video (watch here), but it also vaulted into the Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, Top 20 on the Spotify Global Top 50, Top 3 at AAA Radio, Top 10 at Top 40 Radio, Top 15 at Hot AC Radio, and Top 25 at AC Radio. Recently, " Until I Found You " with Em Beihold version skyrocketed to a new peak, cracking the Top 10 on the Spotify Global Top 50 Chart. Meanwhile, Stephen catapulted to #20 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songwriters Chart. Recently, the song was heavily featured in the finale episode of Netflix's new season of Ginny & Georgia.Not to mention, Sir Elton John applauded Stephen during his Apple Music Rocket Hour. He professed, "I just fell in love with this song and his voice. It's such a brilliant song. It's a throwback to 1950's music." Elton invited him onto the show as a special guest, and a fascinating interview ensued.Stephen also notably lit up television shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and acoustically on GMA3. Meanwhile, MTV handpicked him as its Global PUSH Artist in September, and he was nominated for two 2022 MTV EMAs for "Best New Artist" and "Best PUSH Artist."Stay tuned for more from Stephen Sanchez soon!2023 TOUR DATES:SPRING TOURFebruary 7th New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre*February 9th Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse*February 10th Birmingham, AL Saturn*February 11th Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville*February 14th Washington, DC Union Stage*February 15th Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live*February 16th New York, NY Irving Plaza*February 17th Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall*February 19th Burlington, VT Higher Ground*February 20th Montreal, QC Le Studio TDFebruary 21st Toronto, ON The Opera House*February 23rd Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall*February 24th Detroit, MI El Club*February 25th Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall*February 26th Minneapolis, MN Fine Line*February 28th Kansas City, MO recordBar*March 2nd Denver, CO Globe Hall*March 3rd Denver, CO Globe Hall*March 4th Salt Lake City, UT The Grand @ The Complex*March 7th Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar*March 8th Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room*March 9th Los Angeles, CA Troubadour*March 10th Los Angeles, CA Troubadour*March 11th San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall*March 15th Portland, OR Roseland TheaterMarch 16th Seattle, WA Madame Lou's*March 17th Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club*April 13th Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall*#April 15th Dallas, TX The Studio at The Factory*#April 16th Austin, TX Scoot Inn*#FALL TOUROctober 13th Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Center^October 14th Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!^October 15th Cleveland, OH House of Blues^October 17th Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre^October 19th Minneapolis, MN First Avenue^October 20th Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre^October 21st Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater^October 26th Salt Lake City, UT The Union^October 28th Seattle, WA Showbox SODO^October 30th Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre^November 1st Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades^November 3rd Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern^November 4th Oakland, CA Fox Theater^November 6th San Diego, CA The Observatory North Park^November 8th Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren^November 10th Houston, TX The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall^November 11th Dallas, TX The Factory Deep Ellum^November 12th Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater^November 17th Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium^November 28th Toronto, ON HISTORY^December 1st Boston, MA Roadrunner^December 2nd New York, NY Terminal 5^December 6th Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall^December 8th Washington, DC 9:30 Club^December 9th Raleigh, NC Lincoln^December 11th Orlando, FL House of Blues^December 12th Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution^December 13th Tampa Bay, FL The Orpheum^December 16th Atlanta, GA The Eastern^December 18th Richmond, VA The National^*Sold Out#Rescheduled Date^New ShowsWith a dusty baritone as bright as an eternally lit jukebox and tattooed fingers around the fretboard of a rare guitar, Stephen Sanchez tunes into longing and love with the acuity of a tried-and-tested troubadour - yet he's only 19-years-old. Transcending eras, he writes the kind of songs that can play just as well from your parent's vintage record player as they could from the main stages of festivals a la Bonnaroo. If somebody told you he just pulled up from the fifties in a gorgeous Caddy, you'd have a hard time disputing it. As the story goes, he initially stirred up early buzz with his very first upload "Lady By The Sea," going viral on social media and establishing rapport with audiences. Not long after, his original breakout " Until I Found You " properly introduced a spirited signature style. Anchored by a dreamy croon and breezy guitar wrapped in silky harmonies, it has hit over 1 billion global streams between the original, piano version, and duet with pop singer and songwriter Em Beihold (whose version hit Top 10 on the Spotiy Global chart). The song hit Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, as his monthly listenership has grown to 20 million on Spotify. He also delivered jaw-dropping renditions of " Until I Found You " on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and GMA3. Finding his way into the hearts of countless fans worldwide, he continued to captivate on his 2022 EP Easy On My Eyes [Mercury Records/Republic Records] and collaboration with Ashe titled "Missing You." Now, he kicks off 2023 with his new single "Evangeline" and a sold-out North American headline tour this spring.



