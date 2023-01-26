Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Taylor Sanders Releases Official Music Video For 'Firecracker'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With the success of her latest single, "Firecracker," Taylor Sanders puting the lyrics into a visual with the release of the official music video. Described as a "powerhouse anthem is an attention grabber from the jump (The Nash News)," the singer-songwriter has been riding the success of this single.

The single was written by Taylor Sanders, Terran "T-RAN" Gilbert, Maria Ann Abraham and Scott Anthony Cash Callaway.

Ahead of the impact country radio today, "Firecracker" has been aired on radio stations all across the world including Hawaii, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the United Kingdom.

In addition to her sassy twang, spunky vibe, and bouncy beat, she combines her unique southern fashion with her dance-driven stage shows. She gained recognition for her covers of well-known artists' songs, including "Jolene" by Dolly Parton and "Walkin' After Midnight" by Patsy Cline.
You can learn more about Taylor Sanders by visiting taylorsandersworld.com.






