Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Digital Life and Gaming 27/01/2023

Fly To Your Dream Destination With Overtune And Play Airlines' Music Video Challenge

Fly To Your Dream Destination With Overtune And Play Airlines' Music Video Challenge

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
362 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
207 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
478 entries in 26 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
322 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
882 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Creating music was once a task reserved for the select few who had the musical and technical knowledge to do so. But with the advent of technology, this is no longer the case.

Enter Overtune, a revolutionary new music app that is changing the way people create and share music. Overtune is the brainchild of a team of music and technology enthusiasts who understood that everyone has a unique voice and a story to tell through music, but not everyone has the skills to do so. They set out on a mission to create an app that would democratize music creation and make it accessible to anyone, regardless of their experience level.

The app's core features include a library of Beat Packs that users can arrange to create their own unique sound. Users can then add their own vocals to the mix, using voice effects that automatically enhance their singing and make them sound like professionals. Once the music is complete, users can add a video and share their creations with the world.

The Icelandic-born PLAY Airlines recently announced their addition of Toronto as a new destination, with plans to expand even further, and have grown to almost 40 destinations in the past year.

Play Airlines & Overtune have launched a challenge where you can win $500 worth of airtime simply by creating a short music video, making it the perfect opportunity for music creators to showcase their talents and explore new horizons.

The partnership between Play Airlines and Overtune is a shining example of how technology can empower people to tell their stories and share their unique voices with the world. It's a happy ending for all who have a passion for music but may have previously felt limited by their lack of technical or musical knowledge. May the most creative user win!
You can download Overtune and participate in the challenge here: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1594623802






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0110879 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011029243469238 secs