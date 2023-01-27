Grammy Museum Presents Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) With a career spanning more than three decades, multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning and Latin GRAMMY Award-winning Shakira has firmly established herself as a singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, visual artist, philanthropist, and global icon. To showcase Shakira's enduring creative legacy, the GRAMMY Museum® proudly presents Shakira, Shakira: The GRAMMY Museum Experience, opening on Sat, March 4. The exhibit will be on display in the Museum's permanent Latin Music Gallery."It's an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the GRAMMY Museum," said Shakira. "These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I'm so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist."This announcement comes on the heels of Shakira's latest release with Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53," which has made history. With the most streams in a single day for a Spanish language song, it raked in over 14 million streams in the first 24 hours and became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million streams. The song debuted at #9 on the Billboard Hot 100 is another historic moment for Shakira as she is the first solo woman to reach the Top 10 on the chart with a song recorded in Spanish. She has also broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Latin artist in Spotify history. The video amassed 160 million views on YouTube in the first week.Shakira, Shakira explores the artist's musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. Early in her career, Shakira began fusing elements of her mixed ethnicity and multicultural roots, including the Lebanese heritage on her father's side, with Arabic dancing and the mainstream pop rock that she grew up with, to construct a richly layered sonic universe that allowed her to grow as a creator while appealing to a worldwide audience. In the process, she achieved international crossover success and broke boundaries for Latin artists.To deepen visitors' appreciation and understanding of how these cultural elements have shaped every aspect of her songs, music videos, performances, and world tours, the first museum exhibit about Shakira features interactives that provide fresh insights into her creative process. It also includes artifacts from her personal archive, three original films, and an immersive space that draws inspiration from her El Dorado tour."Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her," said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs at the GRAMMY Museum. "She's a serious student of music, and the GRAMMY Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry."Exhibit highlights include:Forty artifacts from Shakira's personal archiveShakira's two 2020 Super Bowl LIV outfits (one red, one gold) and her Gibson Firebird electric guitar, covered with 70,000 black Swarovski crystalsTaylor acoustic guitar that Shakira uses for songwritingFender Stratocaster, covered with pink Swarovski crystals, that Shakira played on her Oral Fixation tour (2006-2007)Gold Yamaha Revstar electric guitar Shakira played on her 2018 El Dorado tourIconic outfits from Shakira's 2018 El Dorado tourLeaf-covered bikini Shakira wore on the cover of her 2005 album, Oral Fixation, Vol. 2Songwriting notebook with handwritten lyricsAnd more!For more information regarding advanced ticket reservations for the exhibit, please visit www.grammymuseum.org. Shakira is a Colombian singer-songwriter and multi-GRAMMY Award winner. She has sold over 85 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards including three GRAMMYs, 12 Latin GRAMMYs®, and multiple World Music Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, to name a few. She is the most-viewed Latin female artist, and one of the top-10 artists overall of all time on YouTube with over 20 billion cumulative views, and the most-streamed female Latin artist of all time on Spotify. Shakira's last album El Dorado ranked No. 1 on iTunes in 37 countries, won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2017 Latin GRAMMY Awards®, and Best Latin Pop Album at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards®. With over 10 billion streams, it is one of the most-streamed female albums of all time. Her single "Monotonía," featuring Ozuna, broke records becoming the biggest Spanish language debut of 2022, the biggest solo female debut on YouTube and the biggest debut of her career. Upon its release, the video was No. 1 trending on YouTube, both globally and in over 20 countries on the YouTube Music chart. It also continues to be No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay and Tropical Airplay charts. In 24 hours, Shakira's latest release, "SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53" made history both on Spotify with over 14 million streams and on YouTube with over 52 million views. It is also the Spanish language song with the most streams in a single day in Spotify history. She has also broken the all-time record for most monthly listeners for a Latin artist in Spotify history. "BZRP Music Sessions #53" became the fastest Latin song to reach 100 million streams and debuted No. 12 on the Billboard charts. At this time, Shakira is ranked ninth in the world on Spotify monthly listeners. She is currently recording her next studio album.



