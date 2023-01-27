Going Back To Cali: LL Cool J Classic Gets Re-imagined As Drum & Bass On Its 35th Year Anniversary

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Going Back to Cali (Reimagined as Drum & Bass)" is available today on all streaming platforms on the anniversary of the original release date, exactly 35 years ago by LL Cool J. On January 27th 1988, LL Cool J and Rick Rubin changed the sound of hip-hop with the original "Going Back to Cali". Three and a half decades later, storied producer Jonathan Hay is the creative force behind the nearly 8 minute reimagined single that's stylized in the genre of Drum & Bass.



Jonathan Hay hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and garnered news headlines from Forbes, Spin Magazine, Rolling Stone, Grammy, NME, Variety and more, for his other reimagined works that are distributed by the legendary Fat Beats Records. "Going Back to Cali (Reimagined as Drum & Bass)" is from the forthcoming studio album Wish You Were Jazz that transforms classic songs into contemporary, and traditional themes of electronic, jazz and house music. Hay collaborated with world-class musicians to explore and reimagine songs that were hits for famed artists of different genres across three generations.



