Alternative 27/01/2023

The Swedish Rock Band - Live In Color - Presents Their New Single "A Better Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live in Color is gearing up for the release of a new single titled "A Better Me." This track serves as a great example of the band's incredibly diverse sound.
Live in Color is gearing up for the release of a new single titled "A Better Me." This track serves as a great example of the band's incredibly diverse sound. It combines the catchy energy of pop-rock with the warmth of modern country music, going for a diverse, yet familiar vibe.

The song kicks off with a bright and percussive acoustic guitar pattern, quickly paving the way to a modern sound, in which some ambient pads and electronic percussion join a great vocal performance; filled with heart and passion.

This is going to be right up your alley if you like the sound of artists such as Mumford & Sons, Francis Moon, Of Monsters and Men or Damien Rice, only to mention a few.
Find out more about Live in Color, and do not miss out on "A Better Me." This release is going to be available on digital streaming 27 January 2023.

Live In Color is a Swedish pop/rock band from Jönköping, Sweden,formed in 2018.

The band consists of the three brothers Jesper, Anton and Linus, Tim and Melker. And to describe their music with one word?ADVENTURE!

The sound is happy, emotional and dreamy and delivers these feelings through playful guitars, catchy drumbeats, intense bass rhythms and existential lyrics about awareness, development and love.

Their first album,"One World",was released in 2019 and two singles followed the same year, "You" and "Catch the Feeling". The latter was the official soundtrack for the European universities rowing championships. After releasing one album and two singles in one year they decided to experiment a bit with the sound in the creation of their two new songs, "Stay" and "Time", which were released in 2021.
