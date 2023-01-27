Madonna Adds Fifth London Date



Tickets are available at madonna.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna adds a fifth London date to her colossal The Celebration tour, returning to the U.K. on Tuesday 5th December at The O2.Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, announced that The Celebration Tour has sold-out 36 shows and counting across Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris and more, with over 600,000 tickets sold.Due to overwhelming demand, 23 new dates were added last week across North America and Europe. The global run now includes second shows in Miami, Las Vegas, Milan, Barcelona and more as well as three nights in Paris and four nights in New York, Los Angeles and a newly announced fifth night in London, with multiple added dates already sold-out.The Celebration Tour will kick off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, and more before making its way to Europe where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the fall, including Antwerp, Copenhagen, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will return to London to now wrap on Tuesday 5th December at The O2Following Madonna's viral video that announced the tour earlier last week, the response has been outstanding, with fans looking forward to seeing the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time perform her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40 plus years in a live setting. Building off the excitement of last week's announcement, Madonna has turned directly to her fanbase as she builds out her Celebration Tour setlist, asking her fans "What song would you like to dance to at my show?" on her social platforms.The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.TICKETS: Tickets for the newly announced fifth London show in December go on sale Friday 27th January at 9am at madonna.comTickets are available at madonna.com.



