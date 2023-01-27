Music Artist Emily At Best Releases Debut Single "Most Days", With More Music To Follow In 2023





In 2023, Emily at Best will be releasing several new singles and an EP. A full-length album is also in the works. Listeners can keep their eyes and ears open for something new dropping in March and April. Emily will continue playing live shows in the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Εmily at Best made her debut appearance into the world of digital music streaming with the much-anticipated release of her song "Most Days" on November 25th, 2022. "Most Days" is an indie rock track about the ability to simultaneously be grateful simply to be alive and also wake up every day feeling fearful of the world we live in. It takes courage to work through our dark moments in order to allow ourselves to soar in the way we are meant to. Emily is a strong believer in embracing the beautiful rollercoaster of life; the lows exist to better define the highs. Our feet are meant to ground us just as much as they exist to elevate us and our passions. "Most Days'' was written by Emily at Best and produced by her close friend Liam Pachler in his home studio in Boston. The pair worked together to bring the story of self-transformation into a dreamy and energetic soundscape that captures the duality of the song's message. "Most Days" has reached listeners from the United States to the Ukraine to Spain. The independent release will hit 1,000 streams this week and is still on the rise.Emily started writing music at age 10 as a way to make sense of the world around her. When she was 11 years old, she suffered the loss of her father. At this time, music became a key medium in her healing process. What Emily did not feel comfortable speaking about through prose, she communicated using lyrics and music. Through this journey she has been able to transcend above the experiences that could have held her down, and instead intends to use them to continue to grow and help others. Throughout her adolescence, Emily experienced stage-fright and considered her musical pursuits to be private because in her creative state, she felt extremely vulnerable. However, Emily understands the healing power of music first-hand, and this is what ultimately inspired her to share her music with the world. She continued writing and eventually performing music throughout high school, playing venues such as The Mint and Bar 20 on Sunset. After graduating high school, Emily went on to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston. She is currently finishing up her senior year as a major in Contemporary Writing and Production with a minor in Music Technology.Emily at Best's name is derived from her belief that we are all uniquely beautiful works in progress, until the day we die. At our best, and our worst, we are ourselves. There is no shame in wanting to change. Your low-vibration version of yourself helps to inform how you can be the glowing, high-vibration of yourself, you are one and the same. Emily at Best seeks to encourage people to accept themselves at all stages of ascension, or entropy, and to support others in their own meaningful journeys.Emily is also a visual artist and frequently utilizes painting and drawing to communicate her thoughts, ideas, nightmares, dreams, and realities. The cover art for "Most Days" is an acrylic painting done by Emily depicting a dreamscape which correlates to the lyrics of her song.In 2023, Emily at Best will be releasing several new singles and an EP. A full-length album is also in the works. Listeners can keep their eyes and ears open for something new dropping in March and April. Emily will continue playing live shows in the Boston area with her band composed of fellow Berklee students Jack Lewitt (guitar), Joe Tavarez (drums), Liam Pachler (bass), and Christopher Normann (keys). She intends to continue writing music, painting, learning, and loving the process.



