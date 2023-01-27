John Mayer Announces Solo Acoustic 2023 Spring Tour





Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off Saturday, March 11th, in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center and will run through Friday, April 14th, in Los Angeles at the iconic Kia Forum. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3rd, at 9 AM local time here. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.



Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice, and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last



The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from

Presales start Wednesday, February 1, at 9 AM local time and run through Thursday, February 2, at 10 PM. A limited number of VIP packages will be available including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more!



Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's





Saturday, March 11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center -

Monday, March 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wednesday, March 15 - New York, NY - Madison

Saturday, March 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Monday, March 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, March 22 - Detroit, MI -

Friday, March 24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, March 25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Monday, March 27 - Atlanta, GA -

Wednesday, March 29 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Friday, March 31 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Saturday, April 1 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel

Monday, April 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wednesday, April 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thursday, April 6 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

Saturday, April 8 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Monday, April 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tuesday, April 11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, April 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum



There's nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum



In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "Daughters," and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals.



