Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 27/01/2023

KISS Release New Archival Title With 'KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984'

KISS Release New Archival Title With 'KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984'

Hot Songs Around The World

Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
368 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
208 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
486 entries in 26 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Calm Down
Rema
327 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
886 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On April 7, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984. Recorded live at the Mid-Hudson Arena on November 28th, 1984, during the Animalize World Tour, this is the fifth in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 2-LP standard black vinyl set, CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g custard yellow vinyl which are available to pre-order now exclusively through the Official KISS online store.

The multi-platinum band's fifth authorized Soundboard live release comes from the November 28th, 1984 Animalize Tour show at the Mid-Hudson Arena in Poughkeepsie, NY, featuring the only known soundboard recording with guitarist Mark St. John. While the tracks "Young And Wasted" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from this historic show are incomplete due to a tape change and tape space - these recordings were originally for archival use - this live recording is of historical importance due to St. John's appearance.

Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York finds the legendary band in the midst of the U.S. leg of their successful Animalize World Tour with the short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John. The career-spanning 18-song set includes current-era KISS tracks such as "Creatures Of The Night," "I Love It Loud," "Lick It Up," and 1984's "Heaven's On Fire," which hit No. 49 U.S. Billboard chart. Poughkeepsie, New York also features perennial KISS anthems "Detroit Rock City," "Love Gun," and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from their classic back catalog.

KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975's gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!. The KISS - Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.

Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. Peerless as a live act, the band's illustrious legacy has been marked by record breaking global tours during a remarkable 50-year career.

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, NY

CD
Detroit Rock City
Cold Gin
Creatures Of The Night
Fits Like A Glove
Heaven's On Fire
Guitar Solo
Under the Gun
War Machine
Drum Solo
Young and Wasted (Incomplete)
Bass Solo
I Love It Loud
I Still Love You
Love Gun
Black Diamond
Oh! Susanna
Lick It Up
Rock And Roll All Niter (Incomplete)

2LP
Side One
Detroit Rock City
Cold Gin
Creatures Of The Night
Fits Like A Glove

Side Two
Heaven's On Fire
Guitar Solo
Under The Gun
War Machine
Drum Solo

Side Three
Young and Wasted (Incomplete)
Bass Solo
I Love It Loud
I Still Love You
Love Gun

Side Four
Black Diamond
Oh! Susanna
Lick It Up
Rock and Roll All Nite (Incomplete)






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0096159 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00091195106506348 secs