Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Classical 27/01/2023

Greenwood Powers 'Classically Ours' Featuring Jeezy With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Greenwood Powers 'Classically Ours' Featuring Jeezy With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Hot Songs Around The World

Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
362 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
207 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
478 entries in 26 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Calm Down
Rema
322 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
882 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, is powering the debut performance of Classically Ours, a new concert series that blends the music of some of the biggest names in popular music with world-class symphonic orchestras. This first performance will feature renowned rapper Jeezy with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a one-night only show. As part of its new lifestyle and career membership, Elevate, Greenwood has provided Elevate members exclusive access to the sold out show, taking place tonight at Atlanta Symphony Hall.

"Jeezy is one of hip-hop's most celebrated artists, whose career and music has influenced millions of people across both his hometown of Atlanta and the globe. From his days with Boyz N Da Hood, to now performing with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Jeezy embodies the spirit of ELEVATION, personally and professionally, which is synonymous with our Greenwood Elevate card product," said Ryan Glover, Greenwood's Chairman who co-founded Greenwood alongside Dr. Paul Judge, Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young, and rapper and activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render. "Through a single Elevate membership, individuals across the Black and Latino communities can advance their careers, unlock exclusive experiences, travel in style, build community and spend with confidence - all while celebrating our culture."

Launched last November, Elevate is a brand new membership created by Greenwood to provide an all-access pass to take your career and lifestyle to the next level. Combining key lifestyle offerings across the Greenwood ecosystem, Elevate provides access to The Gathering Spot's private membership network with physical clubhouses in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, and to Valence's professional networking platform, including tens of thousands of job listings through the recruiting database.

Elevate also unlocks a range of invitation-only events and experiences, like Jeezy at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra tonight, as well as A3C Conference & Festival, one of the country's premier music, tech, and culture festivals which is held annually in Atlanta. Elevate includes other benefits such as luxury travel amenities, access to Priority Pass lounges, and concierge services.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0099981 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0014171600341797 secs