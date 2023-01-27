Greenwood Powers 'Classically Ours' Featuring Jeezy With The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra





Elevate also unlocks a range of invitation-only events and experiences, like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, is powering the debut performance of Classically Ours, a new concert series that blends the music of some of the biggest names in popular music with world-class symphonic orchestras. This first performance will feature renowned rapper Jeezy with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a one-night only show. As part of its new lifestyle and career membership, Elevate, Greenwood has provided Elevate members exclusive access to the sold out show, taking place tonight at Atlanta Symphony Hall."Jeezy is one of hip-hop's most celebrated artists, whose career and music has influenced millions of people across both his hometown of Atlanta and the globe. From his days with Boyz N Da Hood, to now performing with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Jeezy embodies the spirit of ELEVATION, personally and professionally, which is synonymous with our Greenwood Elevate card product," said Ryan Glover, Greenwood's Chairman who co-founded Greenwood alongside Dr. Paul Judge, Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young, and rapper and activist Michael "Killer Mike" Render. "Through a single Elevate membership, individuals across the Black and Latino communities can advance their careers, unlock exclusive experiences, travel in style, build community and spend with confidence - all while celebrating our culture."Launched last November, Elevate is a brand new membership created by Greenwood to provide an all-access pass to take your career and lifestyle to the next level. Combining key lifestyle offerings across the Greenwood ecosystem, Elevate provides access to The Gathering Spot's private membership network with physical clubhouses in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, and to Valence's professional networking platform, including tens of thousands of job listings through the recruiting database.Elevate also unlocks a range of invitation-only events and experiences, like Jeezy at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra tonight, as well as A3C Conference & Festival, one of the country's premier music, tech, and culture festivals which is held annually in Atlanta. Elevate includes other benefits such as luxury travel amenities, access to Priority Pass lounges, and concierge services.



