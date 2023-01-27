|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Meghan Trainor Recruits Kim Petras For 'Made You Look' Remix!
Hot Songs Around The World
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
368 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
208 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
486 entries in 26 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Calm Down
Rema
327 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
886 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Virtuoso Pianist & Social Media Phenomenon Tony Ann Announces Debut EP "Emotionally Blue," Out March 10, 2023
Devine Evans & Kristine Mirelle Presents A Tribute To The Nominees, Pre-Grammy Celebration Hosted By Teyana Taylor
Madchester Legend & Ex Inspiral Carpets Front Man Tom Hingley Is Back With Excellent New Album 'Decades'