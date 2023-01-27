Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 27/01/2023

Meghan Trainor Recruits Kim Petras For 'Made You Look' Remix!

Meghan Trainor Recruits Kim Petras For 'Made You Look' Remix!

Hot Songs Around The World

Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
333 entries in 14 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
340 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
368 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
233 entries in 23 charts
Bad Habit
Steve Lacy
208 entries in 11 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
486 entries in 26 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Calm Down
Rema
327 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
886 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning, global superstar Meghan Trainor recharges, re-energizes, and revamps her global smash "Made You Look" with a brand new Official Remix featuring Kim Petras. The original highlighted her acclaimed new album, Takin' It Back, out now.

About the track, Petras commented, "I had 'Made You Look' stuck in my head for months. It's just so catchy and I felt like the song was like a warm hug. So I loved it right away, and then when I got asked to jump on it, I was really, really excited. I think Meghan is such a great pop songwriter, so it was an incredible experience.

I've never worked with an artist who wanted to track me and comp my vocals and do it all together. She really is like a little angel and such a treasure and deserves everything that's coming her way with the song and I just feel so excited and honored to be a part of it. We collaborated in a really special way that I won't forget."


This notably marks the first collaboration between Trainor and rising pop powerhouse Petras. Together, they lock into a bouncy call-and-response as Petras urges "Don't be shy, just put your hands on me," as Trainor's towering runs ring out. It adds a whole new dimension to the fan favorite.

On the collaboration, Trainor gushes, "Kim is an icon. I have been a fan for a very long time and I am so excited to have her on 'Made You Look.' We had such a fun time in the studio together and she added the perfect energy to the song. She is a queen and I cannot wait for everyone to hear her voice on this song! She really brought it to a whole new level."

"Made You Look" has exploded as a runaway hit and a major moment for Trainor. It has tallied over 353 million global streams. Simultaneously, the music video has clocked north of 87 million YouTube views. At radio, it continues to hold strong in the Top 5 at Pop.
She continues to breathe new life into the track. In addition to the Joel Corry Remix, she capped off the holidays with "Made You Look (A Cappella)." It gathered 6.2 million YouTube views on the accompanying video featuring friends Sri, Scott Hoying, Elyse Myers, and Chris Olsen.

So far, the song has soundtracked over 4 million TikTok videos and 308K YouTube Shorts. Apple Music touted it at #1 on its A LIST POP Playlist, and Spotify placed it on Today's Top Hits Presents Best Hit Songs of 2022 and the Best Pop Songs of 2022. Billboard applauded it as "inescapable," and Entertainment Tonight chatted with her about the track.
It sets the stage for more to come from Meghan Trainor in 2023!






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102160 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011899471282959 secs