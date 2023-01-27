Rita Ora Releases 'You Only Love Me' - Her New Single And Music Video With Special Cameos Today



Rita will soon star opposite New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 2023 marks the dawn of a new era with Rita Ora as one of the most successful British female artists of the 21st century as she releases a brand new single "You Only Love Me" today.Co-written by Rita and produced by Lewis Thompson, "You Only Love Me" is inspired by her personal experience of feeling vulnerable at the very start of her romantic journey. Underpinned by love and passion the song opens with a voice memo from Oscar and BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi. "You Only Love Me" is an infectious, upbeat pop anthem guaranteed to soundtrack fans' very own love stories and be a floor filler for months to come.Rita says: "With 'You Only Love Me' and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I've experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life. Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music - the journey was not always easy, but I've come out of it stronger and filled with more love than I ever thought possible.""You Only Love Me" is the first track to be lifted from the internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter's highly anticipated upcoming album - a deeply personal body of work intrinsically linked to a new chapter in Ora's life and career. It is also Rita's first release since inking a partnership with BMG, which will see her own all her future master recordings and enjoy artistic control in a way that she hasn't had previously. Next Wednesday, 1st February, Rita will make her debut performance of the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.The accompanying music video for "You Only Love Me", directed by acclaimed creative Charlie Sarsfield and shot in the LA suburbs, premiered globally on MTV today and is one of Rita's favourites made to date. Depicting a fictional wedding through the lens of a Stepford Housewives meets Alice in Wonderland style narrative, it features hyperreal scenes of a bride's big day turned tumultuously upside-down, (with overzealous "badmaids", the venue going up in flames and more), and cameos from well-wishers Kristen Stewart, Lindsay Lohan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chelsea Handler, Addison Rae, cake delivery boy Alexander Stewart and fairy godmother Sharon Stone.Rita Ora's multi-platinum music career has won her commercial and critical acclaim with 13 UK Top 10 singles and four UK Number One singles. She holds the record for the most UK Top 10 singles by a British female artist. In the US alone, Rita's acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song, 7 Top 10 hits on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart, 5 of which reached #1, and 6 Top 20 singles on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart. Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with over 10 billion streams, four #1 UK singles and holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the history of the UK with a total of 13. Rita recently took home the "Entertainer Award" at the 2022 UK Glamour Women of the Year Awards, and is currently working on her third album, set for release in 2023. Her upcoming work follows previous releases: Bang, a collaboration EP with GRAMMY-winning DJ and producer Imanbek that mixes modern pop with 80s and 90s floor-filling house; Phoenix, which has amassed over 4 billion streams, spawned 4 platinum singles, including the award-winning track " Lonely Together " with Avicii; and Ora, her certified platinum debut album, which entered at #1 on the UK charts. In the US alone, Rita's acclaimed singles and star-studded collaborations have earned her 7 Top 10 hits on Billboard's Dance Club Songs Chart, 5 of which reached #1, 6 Top 20 singles on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, and a #3 Billboard Hot 100 song with Iggy Azalea's "Black Widow."As a multi-talented industry leader across TV, culture and fashion, with brand partnerships in key sectors, Rita has continuously expanded her personal brand to new heights. In 2019, she launched the award-winning Próspero Tequila alongside Concecuh Brands and currently serves as Chief Creator Partner. Additionally, in 2022, Rita founded her sustainable activewear brand, Humans Being, where she operates as Chief Creative Officer. Her film and television credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu, Twist, The Masked Singer UK, The Voice Australia, The X-Factor UK, and the Netflix series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. Rita will soon star opposite Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro in the upcoming film Tin Soldier and will join Brandy in the Descendants sequel The Pocketwatch on Disney+.



