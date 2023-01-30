Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 30/01/2023

Lil Yachty Traverses Previous Lanes With New Album 'Let's Start Here'

Lil Yachty Traverses Previous Lanes With New Album 'Let's Start Here'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lil Yachty continues to grow his legacy as a creative maverick with Let's Start Here. (Quality Control Music/ Motown Records/ Universal Music). The Grammy nominated artist who's known for challenging the status quo and disregarding expectations on his artistry does just that on this new album.

For many months of 2021-2022 the acclaimed musician poured himself into a full band experience in the studio day and night with stints ranging from El Paso to Brooklyn. A deep, introspective and expansive Psychedelic Alternative album Let's Start Here. came to life Executive Produced by SADPONY. His longtime love of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and multiple psychedelic journeys influenced this ambitious and intimate album. The work enjoyed on January 27th worldwide.
This ambitious and realized album serves as an introduction to a new era of craftsmanship.







