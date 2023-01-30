Cassidy King Shares New Single "Matcha Tea" Ft. WRENN



Over the past few years, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase, thanks to her intensely personal, poignant lyricism and irresistible,pop-forward melodies. On "Matcha Tea ft. WRENN [Remix]" and upcoming singles this year, King dives deeper into her immensely relatable past sapphic relationships and situationships with her most catchy hooks and forward-thinking production yet. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song "Matcha Tea." Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker."The song about a girl who didn't really give me the time of the day," Cassidy says of the single. "I asked WRENN, who's a dear friend of mine, to do a verse on the song. I told her 'make sure you're nice to me on the song and to let me down gently.'""Matcha Tea" featuring WRENN is the first single since " Under The Covers " in July of 2022. Along with the release of her two EPs - Concrete and Not so Picture Perfect - last year Cassidy signed with APA, toured with Chloe Lilac and Mothé as well as playing The Dinah's L Word Pool Party.Over the past few years, the singer-songwriter has built a devoted fanbase, thanks to her intensely personal, poignant lyricism and irresistible,pop-forward melodies. On "Matcha Tea ft. WRENN [Remix]" and upcoming singles this year, King dives deeper into her immensely relatable past sapphic relationships and situationships with her most catchy hooks and forward-thinking production yet.



