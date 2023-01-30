Daniel Caesar Releases New Single "Do You Like Me?"



Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Daniel Caesar drops his newest single "Do You Like Me?" today via Republic Records/Universal Music.The song -produced by renowned Multi-Platinum artist Raphael Saadiq alongside Caesar and Dylan Wiggins - juxtaposes an airy, laid back vibe with the insecurities of romantic relationships.On the inspiration behind the track, Daniel Caesar says, "A song about a woman I respect deeply.. 90 degrees of a love triangle.""Do You Like Me?" sets the stage for more to come from Caesar in 2023 and follows a whirlwind 2022 for the artist.Last year, he dropped his single "Please Do Not Lean" feat. Badbadnotgood to critical acclaim after a career-defining headline performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which drew massive crowds and featured a surprise appearance by Justin Bieber to sing their smash hit "Peaches." Not to mention, Caesar took to the 2022 GRAMMY Awards stage alongside Bieber and Giveon to perform the song, after it received four GRAMMY nominations, two Billboard Music Award nominations, amassed billions of streams, and also landed Caesar his first #1 on the Billboard 100 Chart.Multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Daniel Caesar is on a journey of self-actualization. He's built his name across the gamut of contemporary R&B - contemplative soul and evocative rock to intergalactic alternative and understated pop - with artistry at his core. One of the most critically and commercially successful artists today - he's one of the Top 10 most-streamed Canadian artists of all time on Spotify with over 20 million monthly listeners on the platform and 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube - he's ready to elevate his artistry in 2023 and beyond. His 2017 debut, Freudian, was released independently and was a R&B breakthrough, bolstered by the 5x-platinum "Best Part" [feat. H.E.R.] and 3x-platinum "Get You" [feat. Kali Uchis]. Daniel received a GRAMMY Award for "Best R&B Performance" for the former, and the b-side " Blessed " was featured on President Barack Obama's annual favorites playlist. 2019's follow up, CASE STUDY 01 [featuring John Mayer, Brandy, and Pharrell Williams], debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Top 200. His first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 came two years later with Justin Bieber's megahit " Peaches " [featuring Giveon], amassing billions of streams. 2022's "Please Do Not Lean" has garnered nearly 70 million global streams to date and received critical acclaim from across the globe.



