Warner Music Group Announces The Launch Of Rhythm City, Its First Persistent Music Experience On Roblox

Rhythm City will be available to play and explore on the Roblox platform on February 4, 2023 across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One. To access Rhythm City, visit https://roblox.com/rhythmcity. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG), the global music and entertainment company, announced the launch of Rhythm City, a first-of-its-kind music-themed social roleplay experience on Roblox. Developed in partnership with Gamefam, a leading gaming and content company across metaverse platforms, Rhythm City will introduce users to artists and music through social roleplay and provide them access to a collection of digital items sold exclusively on Roblox."As our lives become increasingly digital, exciting opportunities are opening up for artists and fans to engage and interact", said Oana Ruxandra, Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development at WMG. "WMG is focused on facilitating the foundations of these new experiences by building and experimenting across evolving ecosystems. This partnership with Gamefam sees WMG creating a place for artists and audiences to come together to define and contextualize their communities within living spaces."To build Rhythm City, WMG worked with Gamefam to create a unique experience that brings together key gaming elements with the magic of music. Choosing from a variety of roles including music producer, DJ, dancer, and many more, users will have the opportunity to explore, dance, and bond with friends while enjoying the world's hidden gems and competing in mini-music challenges. In addition, Rhythm City will host virtual concerts and events featuring select WMG artists."We are thrilled to have a chance to combine our passion for developing authentic, highly-engaging metaverse content with our love of music", said Joe Ferencz, Founder and CEO at Gamefam. "WMG has been a brilliant partner in pushing innovative strategies, and together with our expertise, we've channeled that into production excellence creating a new community for music lovers in the metaverse."WMG has continuously built industry-leading experiences in gaming and the metaverse through its groundbreaking partnerships and one-of-a-kind events. Over the years, the company has brought several of its artists to the Roblox platform including Twenty One Pilots, Why Don't We, Ava Max, David Guetta, and Royal Blood. With the launch of Rhythm City, WMG continues their pursuit to push creative boundaries while providing new tools and resources for artists to build and extend their fan communities in this new digital era.Rhythm City will be available to play and explore on the Roblox platform on February 4, 2023 across Android, iOS, Mac, Windows PC, and Xbox One. To access Rhythm City, visit https://roblox.com/rhythmcity.



