IFPI Appoints Adriana Restrepo As Latin America And Caribbean Regional Director





From 1st February 2023, Adriana will lead IFPI's work across the Latin American and Caribbean region to promote the value of recorded music, expand its commercial uses and campaign for the rights of record producers. Reporting to IFPI Chief Executive,



Prior to taking up the role at IFPI, Adriana was President of Sony



Adriana takes over the role from Javier Asensio, who had served as Regional





"The region continues on a path of strong growth with one of the most vibrant and influential music cultures in the world. Our priority is to ensure that the right foundations are in place across the region to see that this is sustainable for the long term, and that fair value is returned for the use of LatAm music in all its forms. I've no doubt that under Adriana's leadership we will make great strides in this.

"I would also like to thank Javier who has been outstanding in overseeing our work in the region for over a decade and achieved so much during a period of rapid change and evolution in the market."



Adriana Restrepo said: "I am very honoured to join the IFPI team as its new Regional



Afo Verde, Chairman & CEO Latin America, Spain and Portugal, Sony



Jesús López, Chairman & CEO, Universal



Alejandro Duque, President, Warner



Recorded music revenues in Latin



IFPI is the voice of the recording industry worldwide, representing over 8,000 record company members across the globe. We work to promote the value of recorded music, campaign for the rights of record producers and expand the commercial uses of recorded music around the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) IFPI, the organization that represents the recording industry worldwide, has appointed Adriana Restrepo to the role of Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.From 1st February 2023, Adriana will lead IFPI's work across the Latin American and Caribbean region to promote the value of recorded music, expand its commercial uses and campaign for the rights of record producers. Reporting to IFPI Chief Executive, Frances Moore, she will head up IFPI's regional office in Miami, USA.Prior to taking up the role at IFPI, Adriana was President of Sony Music Andes, overseeing the company's strategic operations in the Andean region (which includes Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. Before that, Adriana was President of Codiscos, one of Latin America's longest established independent record labels and publishers. During that time, she served on the IFPI Latin America & Caribbean Board (2015-2019), including fulfilling the role of Chair, bringing her wealth of experience as a leading figure in the region's independent music scene. Between 2018 and 2020, Adriana served on IFPI's Main Board, providing crucial insight into the growth and development of the Latin American recorded music market.Adriana takes over the role from Javier Asensio, who had served as Regional Director since 2011 and stepped down from the position at the end of 2022 to return to his home country of Spain. Frances Moore, Chief Executive, IFPI said: "Having worked directly with Adriana for a number of years as she served on our boards, I know first-hand the level of passion, commitment and knowledge of the Latin American music sector that she brings to the role."The region continues on a path of strong growth with one of the most vibrant and influential music cultures in the world. Our priority is to ensure that the right foundations are in place across the region to see that this is sustainable for the long term, and that fair value is returned for the use of LatAm music in all its forms. I've no doubt that under Adriana's leadership we will make great strides in this."I would also like to thank Javier who has been outstanding in overseeing our work in the region for over a decade and achieved so much during a period of rapid change and evolution in the market."Adriana Restrepo said: "I am very honoured to join the IFPI team as its new Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. The region is experiencing a stellar moment due to the massive production of new talent for the entire world. I will continue the good work developed by Javier with the National Groups and the collective management organisations seeking to reach new goals for the benefit of IFPI members."Afo Verde, Chairman & CEO Latin America, Spain and Portugal, Sony Music Entertainment said: "We will miss Adriana here at Sony Music Latin Iberia, but we are thrilled to know that her professionalism and experience will be of service to the entire Latin music industry in her new role. We wish her all the best."Jesús López, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Latin America & Iberian Peninsula, Universal Music Group said: "Adriana brings experience, knowledge and a great capacity for work, at a time when the challenges we face in Latin America continue to be enormous. There is nobody better than her to continue the great job done by Javier Asensio during the last decade. We welcome Adriana to this important new role."Alejandro Duque, President, Warner Music Latin America said: "I've known Adriana for many years and believe she has the right qualities and commitment to lead and execute our industry's agenda in the region for years to come. Everyone at Warner Music welcomes her and wishes her the best in her new role."Recorded music revenues in Latin America grew 31% in 2021, the region's strongest ever annual growth rate. It was the 12th year of consecutive growth and revenues exceeded US$1 billion for the first time.IFPI is the voice of the recording industry worldwide, representing over 8,000 record company members across the globe. We work to promote the value of recorded music, campaign for the rights of record producers and expand the commercial uses of recorded music around the world.



