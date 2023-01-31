Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 31/01/2023

Jonas Brothers To Release New Album In May 2023

Jonas Brothers To Release New Album In May 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Jonas Brother have announced that their new album, entitled "The Album," will be released on May 5. While they have not yet revealed the album cover or shared any details on the lead single, they announced the album with an Instagram Reel that features their new song "Wings."

Jonas Brothers took the world by storm in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker" following a six-year hiatus. The triple-platinum single debuted at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century.

The band went on to release Chasing Happiness, an Amazon Original film documenting the brothers' rise and return to music, before going on to deliver their third #1 album with the arrival of their platinum-selling Happiness Begins (Republic Records). The trio continued to soar with their sold-out "Happiness Begins Tour," selling over 1.2 million tickets.

In the wake of Happiness Begins, the band garnered a bevy of awards, including three trophies in the categories of "Top Duo/Group," "Top Radio Songs Artist," and "Top Radio Song" for "Sucker" at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, a 2019 MTV VMA for "Best Pop Video," "Best Duo/Group" at the 2020 iHeart Music Awards, and two Teen Choice Awards, including the prestigious "Decade Award."

They also picked up American Music Awards nominations, a coveted Grammy nomination, and more. Jonas Brothers only accelerated this momentum in 2021. They teamed up with Marshmello for "Leave Before You Love Me," claiming a Top 10 spot at Top 40 radio for six weeks and tallying millions of streams and views.

On its heels, they presented "Remember This" in partnership with NBCUniversal for the Tokyo Olympics. The song notably paved the way for the 44-date REMEMBER THIS Tour with support from Kelsea Ballerini. In between sold-out shows, they released their new single, "Who's In Your Head" which has skyrocketed up radio charts and amped up excitement for much more to come from Jonas Brothers. They will receive their Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2023.






