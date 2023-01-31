Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 31/01/2023

Harry Styles To Perform At The Grammys

Harry Styles To Perform At The Grammys

Hot Songs Around The World

Calm Down
Rema
342 entries in 19 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
382 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
503 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
897 entries in 28 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
246 entries in 23 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
527 entries in 17 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
44 entries in 26 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY winner Harry Styles will perform at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS. The news was announced in a CBS on-air promo that aired tonight during the AFC Championship game and was confirmed on the Network social media accounts @CBS and @CBSTweet.

Styles is nominated for six GRAMMY Awards this year: Record of the Year ("As It Was"), Album of the Year (Harry's House), Song of the Year ("As It Was"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House) and Best Music Video ("As It Was").

Music's Biggest Night® will be broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 5 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Find out how to watch The GRAMMY Awards @Top40-Charts.com

The GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106349 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010371208190918 secs