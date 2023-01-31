Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Shambolics Announce UK Tour This Spring; Their New EP Will Arrive On 14 April 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Scottish sensations - SHAMBOLICS - have confirmed details of a UK tour for April and May 2023, kicking off in Glasgow. All dates are listed below, with tickets on sale today here.

The news follows the release of their courageous single "Living In Shadows" (out now), and the announcement of a new EP: 'U Serious Boi?!', which will arrive on 14 April 2023.

A gentle guitar ballad that erupts into an uplifting acoustic anthem by its close, "Living In Shadows" glistens like a reassuring ray of light at the end of the seemingly endless tunnel of mental health struggles.

Arriving as the band announce their signing to Manchester-based tastemaker label Scruff of the Neck Records, vocalist Darren Forbes explains of the new track:
""Living In Shadows" is a song of optimism. It's a song of hope for anyone going through a dark time. After seeing friends struggle badly with mental health and having gone through a few bad patches in our own lives, we wanted to write a song that was a reminder to people that darkness is only temporary and that there's always light at the end of the tunnel."

With tender vocals and shimmering guitar strums, the new track seeks to raise awareness for the mental health struggles many face around this time of year - putting a spotlight on real-world issues while refusing to compromise on their usual charismatic charm.

Following on from earlier singles "What's Going On In Your Head" and "Like A Breeze", the track is the third single to be taken from Shambolics new EP 'U Serious Boi?!'. Produced by Chris Marshall at 7 West Studios, Glasgow, it's a dynamic extended release that traverses through gritty rock'n'roll, retro-tinted indie, and danceable pop moments.

From the hands-in-the-air anthemia of EP opener "Like A Breeze", through the slick and sparkling 80s grooves of "Take It Or Leave It", or the feedback-drenched Smiths-y waltzer "Never Gonna Change"; it's a collection that finds the Shams diversifying their sound, growing in confidence, and at the top of their game.

A searing version of fan favourite "Sharp As A Razor" (Live At SWG3 Glasgow) testifies to their unbeatable live gigs too. The EP is set for release on 14 April 2023 on the Scruff of the Neck imprint.

SHAMBOLICS UK LIVE DATES 2023:

APRIL
15 GLASGOW The Garage
20 MANCHESTER Deaf Institute

MAY
4 HULL Adelphi
5 YORK Fulford Arms
12 WREXHAM The Rocking Chair
13 STOCKTON ON TEES Ku Bar
14 LEEDS Oporto
18 SCUNTHORPE Cafe Indie
19 LIVERPOOL EBGBS
20 LONDON Sebright Arms
21 BIRMINGHAM Dead Wax
Tickets go on sale 10am Friday 27th January from:
https://shambolicsmusic.co.uk/pages/live






