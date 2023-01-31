|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Shambolics Announce UK Tour This Spring; Their New EP Will Arrive On 14 April 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
521 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
395 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
257 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
144 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
355 entries in 19 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
534 entries in 17 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
906 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
64 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Madchester Legend & Ex Inspiral Carpets Front Man Tom Hingley Is Back With Excellent New Album 'Decades'
German Punk Rock/Punkabilly 4-Piece The Bloodstrings Debut "Heartache Radio" The First Single And Title Track Off Upcoming LP, Out June 2023
Fall Out Boy Release New Song 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' - Their 8th Studio Album 'So Much (For) Stardust' Will Arrive March 24, 2023
Sony Masterworks Releases 'Missing' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Julian Scherle
The Notorious B.I.G. Producer And Co-Writer's New Project Short Wave Craft Release Modern Trip-hop Anthem
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras & Sam Smith To Perform At The 65th Annual Grammy Awards