Artist/Songwriter Angie Goeke Continues Move Forward - Texas Performance Dates & Studio Time

Learn more @ ANGIE GOEKE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Aspiring artist/songwriter Angie Goeke continues her move forward announcing new recording sessions at Lucky Run Studio, performance dates within the lone star state as well as a volunteer appearance for a very good cause.The Texas based artist has inked show dates both in Houston at the William Price Distilling Company (February 18th) as well as in Austin where she will be performing at the famed Guero's Taco during SXSW week (March 18th).Additionally, Angie recently attended and supported the non-profit youth support movement "All Eyes On Us" Youth Talent Showcase.Learn more @ ANGIE GOEKE



