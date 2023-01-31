London Indiepop Artist Mari Dangerfield Presents Debut Album 'Love And Other Machines'





Hailing from Ealing, West London, Mari Dangerfield is a multi-talented and colourful alternative / electronic pop artist, producer, writer and musician with a knack for fragile songs bursting with originality. Coining her sound "Quirkpop of the mind, body and laptop", her productions are characterised by rich vocal harmonies, catchy hooks and cinematic arrangements.



Broadly a concept album, 'Love And Other Machines' explores the connections between emotions and technology and is filled with love songs that use objects and gadgets as songwriting metaphors. She made her first appearance on the music scene after winning a Mute Records video competition.



Building on a string of self-released singles and videos since 2018, she has been able to build a devoted audience, both online and for her unique live shows. Already something of a polymath, she records, arranges and produces all her own material, as well as designing the visual content for artwork, new media and video. She's also known for re-popularising the Stylophone, which features in her early singles and her live set.



Thematically, many of the songs are connected to technology (whether from exhaustion of its use or anguish from the way it highlights loneliness, dependency or one's psychological condition), with other songs about love and relationships. 'Love Machine' is the anchor that binds those themes tightly together, exploring how love can be a mechanical process (certainly on the biological and psychological side of things). 'Coping Mechanism', 'Virtually', 'Screen Time' and 'Webcam' continue this exploration.



"This album is so much more than just a collection of songs to me - It's a sort of record of the first few years of my career, and an even longer period of my life. It reveals so much about me, personally and professionally. It feels like my artist's palette has been formed. If you really listen to these songs, you can get to know me on quite a deep level. There's a lot of my reality embedded within the concept and the stories. I would have been lost without making music. It saved my mental wellbeing," says Mari Dangerfield.



This album is as diverse in sound as it feels in how it's travelled with me as I've developed as an individual over the past three years: No song sounds the same and, as I'm sure you'll agree, it feels like I'm in a very different place at the end from where I was when it began. Undeniably, some of the songs delve into some quite personal struggles of mine and were inspired by my time in therapy between 2015 and 2018, as I came out of some incredibly dark places. I was so lucky to have been gifted all this time to learn about myself and my inner wounds, and not only improve as a person, but to be left with the tools to continue to reflect on my struggles, as undoubtedly, they would and do return in different guises."



As of February 3, 'Love And Other Machines' will be available both on CD and digitally.



On February 10, Mari Dangerfield will celebrate the album's release with a live performance at 229 (at 229 Great Portland Street) in London with support from FHUR and the Kingston Stylophone Orchestra. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3D7zQF3



"Instantly gripping that it draws you in completely, leaving its mark with no apologies... entire album is so artistically riveting, both technically and lyrically, that it takes you on the swells and waves of their journey" ~ Mobile Musician Magazine

"...truly catchy melodies and a stunning chorus (that is to die for) that will undoubtedly get stuck in your head" - American Pancake

"Definitely both melodic and somewhat quirky. It has an undeniable hook and a catchy synth melody" ~ Loudness



TRACK LIST:

1. Love Machine - 03:04

2. The Stars Were Wrong - 03:10

3. Arrow - 03:03

4. Compass - 03:07

5. Virtually - 03:02

6. Screen Time - 02:32

7. Webcam - 02:27

8. Somebody - 02:26

9. Hardwired - 03:12

10. Dear Admirer - 03:48

11. Coping Mechanism - 03:41

12. 1 Like - 02:35



Track 2, 4, 7, 8, 12 - Produced by Mari Dangerfield

Tracks 1, 9, 10 - Produced by Mari Dangerfield and Jamie Macneal

Track 6 - Produced by Mari Dangerfield and Leigh Kemp

Track 3 - Produced by Mari Dangerfield, Alberto Hernandez and Grgur Raic

Track 5 - Produced by Mari Dangerfield and Charlie Westropp

Track 1, 9, 10 - Mixed by Jamie Macneal

Track 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12 - Mixed and mastered by Diogo Almeida

Track 2, 3 - Mixed and mastered by Grgur Raic

Track 5 - Mixed and mastered by Charlie Westropp

Track 1, 9, 10 - Mastered by Katie Tavini

All songs written and performed by Mari Dangerfield, except

Track 1 - Performed by Mari Dangerfield and Jamie Macneal

Track 5 - Written and performed by Mari Dangerfield and Charlie Westropp

