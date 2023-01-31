Singer/Songwriter Bradd Marquis Releases His Rendition Of The Bob Dylan/Sam Cooke Classic "Blowin' In The Wind"









Marquis' latest EP, Love, is his first release since 2017s hit single Who Let You Go. The first single, No War, comes straight from the depths of Marquis' soul! Written, produced, and performed by Marquis, this song captures the frustration and concerns plaguing the world today. No War is the beginning of Marquis embracing his full purpose; using music and the stage to speak to the conditions of today. Marquis is charged with uplifting, championing positive change, and projecting love like the soulful forefathers that preceded him. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BRADD MARQUIS, just kicked off his 2023 leg of "THE MUSIC OF SAM COOKE - A CHANGE IS GONNA COME TOUR," to rave reviews. A fantastic new show depicting the life and music of one of America's most iconic and talented performers, the legendary Sam Cooke. Recently celebrated by Rolling Stone and ranking at #3 on the list as The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Sam Cooke became the most important Soul singer in history. He was also the co-creator of soul music and the most popular and beloved performer of his time. Cooke bridged the gap between black and white audiences and crossed generations. He is commonly known as the King of Soul for his distinctive vocal abilities and influence on the modern world of music. The concert features the greatest hits including "You Send Me," "Bring It On Home," "Cupid," "Chain Gang," "Twistin' the Night Away," "A Change is Gonna Come" and "Wonderful World." This soulful performance is brought to you alongside a live big band."It is truly an honor to continue to keep the legacy alive of one of the greatest performers ever," mentions Bradd. "With the recent 58th celebratory Anniversary since the release of his iconic song, "A Change Is Gonna Come." it is only right to kick-off the new year with " Change " in our minds," he adds.Bradd Marquis transports you back in time through the life of Sam Cooke. He explores his journey from the son of a preacher in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to his recruitment into the number one Gospel group in Chicago, The Soul Stirrers. We journey with him as he crosses over into secular music, his rise to a pop icon, and his tragic death as he begins his transformation into a social activist."THE MUSIC OF SAM COOKE - A CHANGE IS GONNA COME TOUR" STARRING BRADD MARQUIS (Remaining Dates):February 4th - Academy Center of the Arts Historic Theatre Lynchburg, VAFebruary 17th - Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga Springs, NYSimply put, Bradd Marquis is a multi-talented entertainer (singer, actor, writer, and producer). Marquis utilizes his soulful tenor to captivate and inspire audiences from the very first note he belts out. Hailing from a time in music when soulful crooners like Marvin Gaye and Teddy Pendergrass monopolized the airwaves, this gifted vocalist, who is often compared to these legends, has honed in on their sounds and given life to today's music. As a result, Bradd has graced sold out stages all over the country, performing his signature classic tribute dedicated to soul icon, Sam Cooke. Possessing a tone, passion, and purpose that separates him from the legion of today's male vocalists, Bradd has piqued the interest of all whom witness the magic he brings to the stage.Bradd Marquis, a veteran performer, has shared stages and toured with too many artists to name. Tank, Stokely of Mint Condition, Eric Roberson, Angie Stone, Faith Evans, India Arie, Tamia, and Grammy award winning producer, Gordon Chambers, just to name a few. In addition to his musical talent, Bradd Marquis was raised in a home that valued spirituality; which is prevalent in his charming, mannerable personality. Oozing with soul, this versatile young man brings the essence of music, pure and simple, to any stage he graces.Enchanting audiences long before his 2007 album debut, the critically acclaimed Finding My Way, Marquis projects the sentiment and style of mid 90's RNB unseen since the days of Jodeci, Babyface, and the iconic artists of Uptown and LaFace Records.While his debut told the aftermath of Marquis's broken engagement, its follow-up, Authentic, was an introspective view of a man struggling to find himself artistically and personally. Marquis's billboard charting 3rd album, Thank You, was Marquis's coming out party and salute to all those who had helped him through the rough patches.Marquis' latest EP, Love, is his first release since 2017s hit single Who Let You Go. The first single, No War, comes straight from the depths of Marquis' soul! Written, produced, and performed by Marquis, this song captures the frustration and concerns plaguing the world today. No War is the beginning of Marquis embracing his full purpose; using music and the stage to speak to the conditions of today. Marquis is charged with uplifting, championing positive change, and projecting love like the soulful forefathers that preceded him.



