Oakland, CA's Adventure Playground Are Bringing The Fun Back; Band Drops Frenetic Debut Single "Alright Already' + Music Video





Formed in 2021 by old friends who were inspired to create a new, unique blend of punky-pop that is now taking the storied East Bay music scene by storm, Adventure Playground is setting its sights on world domination.



The band's debut single "Alright Already" is out today and offers a glimpse into what listeners can expect from the upcoming debut album.



Frontman Noah St. John's searing vocal delivery and lyrical dexterity, coupled with the band's playful and frenetic enthusiasm, perfectly encapsulate what Adventure Playground is all about.



In the video (also premiering today), the boys rock out and goof off at a raging house party; hijinks ensue (complete with fish-eye lenses, bathroom jam sesh, and fiery drum cymbals)-- all culminating in a full-on dancefest, that will make you wish you were there.

Stream the single on DSPs: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/adventureplayground/alright-already



Director:

Producer: Griffin Kamm

Directors of Photography:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/aptheband



Born and raised in the Bay Area, Adventure Playground became fast friends at music summer camp in Cazadero, CA. After graduating high school the group spent the next 10 years spread out around the country honing their craft. While guitarists Isaac Butler-Brown and Ben Klausner and singer Noah St. John wasted their undergraduate years pretending to attend classes at Wesleyan University and playing in much-talked-about college party bands, and drummer John Spencer studied jazz in New York City and infiltrated Brooklyn's DIY punk scene, bassist Griffin Kamm held it down in the Bay Area making a name for himself as a live video producer.



Finally together again, AP has been creating a reputation for their high energy and impossibly danceable live shows. The members of AP have played a wide range of genres from jazz to psych rock to hip hop and are combining these influences to create a sound that is leaving a lasting impact on all the ears it can find.

AP has recently finished its debut album and is preparing to release it later this year.

Vinyl pre-orders are now available at https://lavasocksrecords.bigcartel.com/product/adventure-playground-alright-already-preorder.



Lineup:

Vocals: Noah St. John

Guitar: Isaac Butler-Brown

Guitar: Ben Klausner

Bass: Griffin Kamm

Drums: John Spencer



www.instagram.com/aptheband

https://www.tiktok.com/@aptheband

