Streamer Clix Celebrates Top 50 Black Voices 2023

For more information visit: www.clixtv.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Clix Inc., the free "Guidance Guru" for the top streaming movies and series celebrates February's Black History Month, unveiling the 50 most extraordinary Black voices in media: icons, leaders, and legends Angela Basset to Zendaya; Lizzo to Byron Allen.Says honoree and leading Black media entrepreneur Allen, "As a child, strong, positive African American icons such as Berry Gordy, Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King, Jr. helped me see myself differently, and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children."This year, Clix honorees showcased creative roles that span the world of superpowered fiction, inspiring historic and contemporary - good and sometimes villainous - characters, elves and dragons, music superstars, specials hosts, comedies and dramas, the supernatural, and the strange.Our Top 50 Black Voices led streaming audience favorites, awards contenders and big global box office titles such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Woman King, Black Adam, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Stranger Things, The Boys, Euphoria, The Godfather of Harlem, Glass Onion, and Kaleidoscope.Clix identified 2023's icons, leaders, and legends of excellence in the Black community of talent to include exceptional creators, actors, producers, directors, and writers of 2023's most beloved, critically acclaimed and innovative streaming movies and series as the nation celebrates February's Black History month.Here's the Clix Top 50 Top Black Voices and where to stream our honorees' works:Byron Allen, Media Entrepreneur, Byron Allen Presents TheGrio Awards, Paramount+. Angela Bassett, Actor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+.Eddie Murphy, Actor, You People, Netflix.Letitia Wright, Actor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+.Lupita Nyong'o, Actor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+.Ryan Coogler, Co-Writer/ Director/ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+.Viola Davis, Actor/Producer, The Woman King, Amazon Prime Video.Lizzo, Musical Artist/ Executive Producer, Love Lizzo, HBO Max.The Rock/Dwayne Johnson, Actor/ Producer, Black Adam, HBO Max.Keke Palmer, Actor, Nope, Peacock.Jordan Peele, Writer/ Director/ Producer, Nope, Peacock.Jonathan Majors, Actor, Devotion, Netflix.Will Smith, Actor/Producer, Emancipation, AppleTV+.Naomi Ackie, Actor, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Peacock.Kasi Lemmons, Director, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Peacock.Octavia Spencer, Actor/Executive Producer, Truth Be Told, Apple TV+.Donald Glover, Creator/ Writer/ Director/Producer/Actor, Atlanta, Hulu.Taye Diggs, Actor, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Peacock.Forest Whitaker, Actor/Executive Producer, The Godfather of Harlem, MGM+.Caleb McLaughlin, Actor, Stranger Things, Netflix.Quinta Brunson, Actor/Creator /Writer/ Executive Producer, Abbott Elementary, Hulu.Jerrod Carmichael, Host, The Golden Globes, Peacock+.Ayo Edebiri, Actor, The Bear, Hulu.Zendaya, Actor/Executive Producer, Euphoria, HBO Max.Spike Lee, Director, The Captain, ESPN+.Steve Toussaint, Actor, House of the Dragon, HBO Max.Ismael Cruz Cordova, Actor, Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video.Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Actor, Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video.Dave Chappelle: SNL, Guest host. Peacock. Regina Hall, Actor, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Amazon Prime Video.Sterling K. Brown, Actor, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, Amazon Prime Video. Nathalie Emmanuel, Actor, The Invitation, Netflix. Queen Latifah, Actor, Executive Producer, End of the Road, Netflix.Samira Wiley, Actor, Handmaid's Tale, Hulu.Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer, Sidney, Apple TV+.Whoopi Goldberg, Actor/Producer, Till, Apple TV+. Danielle Deadwyler Actor, Till, Apple TV+.Shonda Rhimes, Executive Producer, Bridgerton, Netflix.Brian Tyree Henry, Actor, Causeway, Apple TV+.Janelle Monae, Actor, Glass Onion, Netflix.Alyah Chanelle, Actor, Sex Lives of College Girls, HBO Max.Joy Sunday, Actor, Wednesday, Netflix.Zoe Kravitz, Actor, The Batman, HBO Max.Deborah Ayorinde, Actor, Riches, Amazon Prime Video.Laz Alonso, The Boys, Amazon Prime Video.Giancarlo Esposito, Actor, Kaleidoscope, Netflix.Moses Ingram, Actor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+. Storm Reid, Actor, Missing, Theaters and Amazon Prime Video.Terrence Howard, Actor, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Peacock.LaMonica Garrett, Actor, 1883, Paramount+.For more information visit: www.clixtv.com



