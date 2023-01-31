|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Hip-Hop/R&B Artist Rod212 Unveils New Single "Really Not Okay"
Hot Songs Around The World
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1127 entries in 28 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
325 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
976 entries in 25 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
361 entries in 20 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
897 entries in 28 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
225 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
252 entries in 19 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
503 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
382 entries in 25 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
246 entries in 23 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
527 entries in 17 charts
Calm Down
Rema
342 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
44 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Madchester Legend & Ex Inspiral Carpets Front Man Tom Hingley Is Back With Excellent New Album 'Decades'
German Punk Rock/Punkabilly 4-Piece The Bloodstrings Debut "Heartache Radio" The First Single And Title Track Off Upcoming LP, Out June 2023
Fall Out Boy Release New Song 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' - Their 8th Studio Album 'So Much (For) Stardust' Will Arrive March 24, 2023
Sony Masterworks Releases 'Missing' (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) With Music By Julian Scherle
The Notorious B.I.G. Producer And Co-Writer's New Project Short Wave Craft Release Modern Trip-hop Anthem
Tommy Boy Records Announce 30th Anniversary Editions Of Naughty By Nature's Acclaimed Multi-Platinum '19 Naughty III'