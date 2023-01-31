Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 31/01/2023

RAAZ Label Presents Jasper Broeks With "Wanderloft"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For the eight release of the RAAZ label, one of the members of the RAAZ Team: Jasper Broeks from Netherlands introduces his two tracks atmospheric journey. Yes it is not just a record it is a trip through the times and places. "Wanderloft" is a deep and melodic story with some dreamy feel but at the same time it's pretty energetic. And the opposite Mr. Vague has the dark, mystic atmosphere & some nasty basslines joins the dirty grooves to get the dancefloor moving.

Out on RAAZ on January the 31st 2023, don't miss it!

https://www.facebook.com/raaz.label
https://www.instagram.com/raaz_label/
https://twitter.com/RZlabel
https://soundcloud.com/raaz-label
https://www.youtube.com/@raaz3978
https://www.facebook.com/jasperbroeks
https://www.instagram.com/chrono_nl/
https://soundcloud.com/jasper-broeks






