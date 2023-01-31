Scott Brothers' Rich Array Of Musical Compositions Is Building Onto A Striking New Brand Of Hip Hop, Delivering An Experience That Hits Close To Home





Continuing their remarkable steak of success, Scott Brothers stunned audiences with a refreshing new record on December 28, 2022. The single also featured Scott Brothers' major collaborative feature with Joell Ortiz, which was released on Tunecore.



Making music for over 20 years and constantly rejuvenated by a passion for their craft, Scott Brothers' roster includes tracks that present an exhilarating mix of rhythms alongside honest lyricism.



The Scott Brothers' latest EP- 'Pioneers Millennials 2' was unveiled in 2022 and featured influential artist, Cappadonna from Wu-Tang. The iconic duo always seems to provide top-notch sound with innumerable collaborations with other renowned artists, including a feature with Joell Ortiz from Slaughterhouse. Their extensive discography includes a full-length album 'Current Events,' their EP 'Pioneers Millennials,' and 11 noteworthy singles that have solidified their long-standing influence in the music industry.



Aside from making music in the studio, the Scott Brothers also make their presence felt on the live stage. They have attracted audiences by bringing their unique energy and enthusiasm to places like Brooklyn, New York (for the esteemed Fashion Week 2022) and at Silo in Reading, Pennsylvania.



Stream Scott Brothers' newest records and follow him on social media for updates on new and upcoming releases!



Standing out in the Rap scene with their out-of-the-box craft, Scott Brothers have been doing music and being creative for quite some time. They bring a peerless experience and versatility in their sounds which is hard to find elsewhere. Similarly, the concept and messages underpinning each track also separate this dynamic duo from the rest of the rising stars.



A fiery and skilled Rap and Hip Hop duo, Scott Brothers Ent. Are changing the way music works. With the motivation to create more music and provide pure entertainment, Scott Brothers Ent remain committed to inspiring people and speaking to them directly through the power of music. With their reach, the fantastic duo hopes to become a source of inspiration for the youth of today.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bryhem.scott.35

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CeY4whYOJZz/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

YouTube: https://youtu.be/6TIl5hrwiSs

