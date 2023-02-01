Morgan Wallen's Third Album: One Thing At A Time Out March 3, 2023





1. Born With A Beer In My Hand (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)

2. Last Night (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)

3.

Contains interpolation from "Midnight Rider" written by Gregg Allman, Robert Kim Payne

4. Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet,

5. Devil Don't Know (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)

6. One Thing At A Time (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak,

7. '98 Braves (John Byron, Josh Miller,

8. Ain't That Some (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller,

9. I Wrote The Book (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)

10. Tennessee Numbers (Jordan Minton,

11. Hope That's True (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

12. Whiskey

13. Sunrise (John Byron,

14. Keith Whitley (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Jared Mullins)

15. In The Bible (Feat. HARDY) (John Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)

16. You Proof (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

17. Thought You Should Know (Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon,

18. F150-50 (Jared Mullins, John Pierce, Ben Stennis)

19. Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)

20. I Deserve A Drink (John Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)

21. Wine Into Water (John Byron, Matt Jenkins,

22. Me + All Your Reasons (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

23. Tennessee Fan (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)

24. Money On Me (Michael Lotten,

25. Thinkin' Bout Me (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)

26. Single Than She Was (John Byron, Ben Johnson, Ryan Vojtesak)

27. Days That End In Why (John Byron,

28. Last Drive Down Main (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten)

29. Me To Me (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

30. Don't Think Jesus (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, Chase McGill)

31. 180 (Lifestyle) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman,

Contains interpolation from "

32. Had It (Rocky Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak)

33. Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley,

34. Good Girl Gone Missin' (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley,

35. Outlook (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde)

36. Dying Man (Ben Johnson,



Produced by Joey Moi

Tracks 2, 16, 25, 34 Co-Produced by Charlie Handsome

Track 9 Co-Produced by Jacob Durrett and Cameron Montgomery

Tracks 13, 19, 31, 33 Co-Produced by Jacob Durrett.



Musicians:

Drums: Jerry Roe

Percussion: Jerry Roe Bass: Mark Hill, Jimmie Lee Sloas

Electric Guitar: Tom Bukovac, Dominic Frost, Charlie Handsome, Derek Wells

Acoustic Guitar: Todd Lombardo, Bryan Sutton

Banjo: Bryan Sutton

Bouzouki: Bryan Sutton

Dobro: Bryan Sutton

Mandolin: Todd Lombardo, Bryan Sutton

Resonator Guitar: Bryan Sutton

Ukulele: Bryan Sutton

Keys: Dave Cohen

Hammond B3 Organ: Dave Cohen

Steel: Dan Dugmore, Paul Franklin

BGVs: Wes Hightower, Ashlyne Wallen

Programming: Zach Abend, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome,



Fri, April 14 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#

Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#

Sun, April 23 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*+

Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena

Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$

Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center

Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#

Thurs, June 1 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$

Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam^

Thurs, June 8 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country

Wed, June 14 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*&

Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#

Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#

Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*#

Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$

Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#

Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$

Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#

Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#

Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#

Thurs, Aug 3

Fri, Aug 11 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*%

Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#

Wed, Aug 16 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#

Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#

Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$

Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC FedEx Field*$

Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome



Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Arena #

Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^

Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank

Wed, March 22 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank

Fri, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver

Sat, March 25 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver

Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^

Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Mon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Fri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Sat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Thurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Fri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Sat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Tues, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Wed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

* Stadium Dates

^ Festival Dates

# HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman

$ Parker McCollum, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman

& HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman

% Riley Green, ERNEST

+ HARDY, ERNEST.



Hailed by Billboard for making "his superstar arrival as a touring artist" in 2022,



With over 13.6 billion on-demand streams and seven chart-toppers at Country radio, the East Tennessean's latest hit, "You Proof," became his fastest climbing single to-date, reaching No. 1 after just 14 weeks and remaining at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart for a record-breaking ten non-consecutive weeks. His follow-up single "Thought You Should Know," dedicated to his mother, has been lauded by Outsider as his "most personal track to date." On the heels of the unparalleled success of his 4x platinum, ACM Album of the Year, Dangerous: The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Morgan Wallen took to social media to share official details about his third studio project, One Thing At A Time, set for release on Big Loud/Mercury/Republic/Universal Music worldwide on Friday, March 3, 2023.Opening with confessional "Born With A Beer In My Hand" and closing with poignant "Dying Man," Wallen takes the listener on a very personal journey throughout the expansive project."This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows," Wallen shares. "It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist - country, alternative and hip-hop. There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans."Showcasing his wide-ranging influences and creativity - he interpolated The Allman Brothers' "Midnight Rider" - showcased on "Everything I Love," a sample of Young Thug's " Lifestyle " interpolated on "180 (Lifestyle)," collaborations with Eric Church on "Man Made A Bar," HARDY on "In The Bible," and "Cowgirls" with ERNEST, finishing with "Dying Man" (Codeine it got Elvis / Whiskey it got Hank / I always thought somethin' like that / Might send me on my way), the prolific album runs the gambit."I just try to tell it how it is - the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That's all I know how to do," says Wallen. "My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes 'em laugh, smirk, cry, and think - just like it did for me."Furthering the connection to his roots, Wallen's sister, Ashlyne Wallen, sings harmony on "Outlook." He recalls, "I grew up in church singing three-part harmonies with my two sisters. That's how I learned to sing, so this was a full-circle moment for Ashlyne and me." The cover art also holds family significance for Wallen - photographed at the home of his Mamaw (Grandmother) Boots, who is no longer with us. "My Mamaw Boots helped raise me. I had such a special bond with her, so I wanted to honor her with this new record."Three new songs off the album arrived last night to start the countdown to One Thing At A Time; "Last Night," "Everything I Love" and "I Wrote The Book." Wallen has continually released music since 2021's Dangerous: The Double Album, which remains Billboard's longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist with 104-and-counting total weeks spent in the Top 10 (eclipsing Adele's 21 and Bruce Springsteen's Born In The USA).With so much new music, the stage is set for his One Night At A Time World Tour. Produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring in Australia/New Zealand, his 63-date/30 stadium show tour kicks off overseas March 15-24 in New Zealand and Australia with HARDY before returning stateside on April 15 at Milwaukee's American Family Field, then hitting New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Chicago's Wrigley Field, and Boston's Fenway Park with Parker McCollum, and wrapping on Oct. 7 at Tacoma Dome in Washington. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman support across U.S. and international dates. Morgan Wallen's One Thing At A Time track listing (songwriters listed in parentheses):1. Born With A Beer In My Hand (Morgan Wallen, Zach Abend, Michael Hardy)2. Last Night (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak)3. Everything I Love (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)Contains interpolation from "Midnight Rider" written by Gregg Allman, Robert Kim Payne4. Man Made A Bar (Feat. Eric Church) (Rocky Block, Jordan Dozzi, Larry Fleet, Brett Tyler)5. Devil Don't Know (Travis Denning, Jared Mullins, Ben Stennis)6. One Thing At A Time (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen)7. '98 Braves (John Byron, Josh Miller, Travis Wood)8. Ain't That Some (Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass)9. I Wrote The Book (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Cameron Montgomery)10. Tennessee Numbers (Jordan Minton, Blake Pendergrass, Travis Wood)11. Hope That's True (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)12. Whiskey Friends (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Jonathan Hoskins, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)13. Sunrise (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)14. Keith Whitley (Thomas Archer, Brad Clawson, Jared Mullins)15. In The Bible (Feat. HARDY) (John Byron, Jeff Garrison, Jon Hall, Ben Johnson, Geoffrey Warburton)16. You Proof (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)17. Thought You Should Know (Morgan Wallen, Nicolle Galyon, Miranda Lambert)18. F150-50 (Jared Mullins, John Pierce, Ben Stennis)19. Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby) (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak)20. I Deserve A Drink (John Byron, Devin Dawson, Jacob Durrett, Hillary Lindsey)21. Wine Into Water (John Byron, Matt Jenkins, Blake Pendergrass)22. Me + All Your Reasons (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)23. Tennessee Fan (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman)24. Money On Me (Michael Lotten, Blake Pendergrass, Matt Roy)25. Thinkin' Bout Me (John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Ryan Vojtesak)26. Single Than She Was (John Byron, Ben Johnson, Ryan Vojtesak)27. Days That End In Why (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass, Driver Williams)28. Last Drive Down Main (Jerry Flowers, Ryan Hurd, Michael Lotten)29. Me To Me (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)30. Don't Think Jesus (Jessi Alexander, Mark Holman, Chase McGill)31. 180 (Lifestyle) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, Mark Holman, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)Contains interpolation from " Lifestyle " written by Arsenio Archer, London Holmes, Dequantes Lamar, Bryan Williams, Jeffery Williams32. Had It (Rocky Block, Alex Eskeerdo Izquierdo, Ryan Vojtesak)33. Cowgirls (feat. ERNEST) (Rocky Block, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)34. Good Girl Gone Missin' (Morgan Wallen, Ashley Gorley, James Maddocks, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)35. Outlook (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jeff Hyde)36. Dying Man (Ben Johnson, Blake Pendergrass, Josh Thompson).Produced by Joey MoiTracks 2, 16, 25, 34 Co-Produced by Charlie HandsomeTrack 9 Co-Produced by Jacob Durrett and Cameron MontgomeryTracks 13, 19, 31, 33 Co-Produced by Jacob Durrett.Musicians:Drums: Jerry RoePercussion: Jerry Roe Bass: Mark Hill, Jimmie Lee SloasElectric Guitar: Tom Bukovac, Dominic Frost, Charlie Handsome, Derek WellsAcoustic Guitar: Todd Lombardo, Bryan SuttonBanjo: Bryan SuttonBouzouki: Bryan SuttonDobro: Bryan SuttonMandolin: Todd Lombardo, Bryan SuttonResonator Guitar: Bryan SuttonUkulele: Bryan SuttonKeys: Dave CohenHammond B3 Organ: Dave CohenSteel: Dan Dugmore, Paul FranklinBGVs: Wes Hightower, Ashlyne WallenProgramming: Zach Abend, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, James Maddocks, Cameron Montgomery, Ben Stennis. Wallen 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:Fri, April 14 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field*#Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! CenterSat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*#Sun, April 23 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*+Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel ArenaFri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant ArenaSat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank ArenaThurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaFri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreSat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreThurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium*Fri, May 19 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium*$Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody CenterFri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park*#Thurs, June 1 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park*$Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Gulf Coast Jam^Thurs, June 8 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachFri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia BeachSat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest^Wed, June 14 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*&Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park*#Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park*#Thurs, June 22 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*#Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field*$Thurs, June 29 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field*#Thurs, July 6 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium*$Fri, July 14 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park*#Wed, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field*#Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium*#Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest^Fri, Aug 11 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*%Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium*#Wed, Aug 16 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#Thurs, Aug 17 Boston, MA Fenway Park*#Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park*$Sat, Sept 2 Washington, DC FedEx Field*$Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome Wallen 2023 International Tour Dates:Wed, March 15 Auckland, NZ Spark Sun, March 19 Ipswich, QLD CMC Rocks ^Tues, March 21 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena Wed, March 22 Sydney, NSW Qudos Bank Arena Fri, March 24 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena Sat, March 25 Melbourne, VIC Rod Laver Arena Sat, Aug 5 Camrose, AB Big Valley Jamboree^Thurs, Sept 14 Toronto, ON Budweiser StageFri, Sept 15 Toronto, ON Budweiser StageSat, Sept 16 Toronto, ON Budweiser StageMon, Sept 18 London, ON Budweiser GardensThurs, Sept 21 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire CentreFri, Sept 22 Quebec City, QC Videotron CentreSat, Sept 23 Montreal, QC Bell CentreThurs, Sept 28 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life CentreFri, Sept 29 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel CentreSat, Sept 30 Calgary, AB Scotiabank SaddledomeTues, Oct 3 Vancouver, BC Rogers ArenaWed, Oct 4 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena* Stadium Dates^ Festival Dates# HARDY, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman$ Parker McCollum, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman& HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman% Riley Green, ERNEST+ HARDY, ERNEST.Hailed by Billboard for making "his superstar arrival as a touring artist" in 2022, Morgan Wallen recently wrapped his record-shattering 55-show Dangerous Tour with his first headlining stadium show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, which saw him shatter attendance records previously held by Elton John and Lady Gaga. Now, the CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee who broke records in 30 venues across the country - with the only country tour nominated for Pollstar's Major Tour of the Year - will embark on a massive world tour in 2023. Spanning 30 stadium shows across 4 countries and 2 continents, plus arenas, amphitheaters and festivals, Wallen's 63-show 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour will deliver the man The New Yorker dubbed as "the most wanted man in country" to fans worldwide.With over 13.6 billion on-demand streams and seven chart-toppers at Country radio, the East Tennessean's latest hit, "You Proof," became his fastest climbing single to-date, reaching No. 1 after just 14 weeks and remaining at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart for a record-breaking ten non-consecutive weeks. His follow-up single "Thought You Should Know," dedicated to his mother, has been lauded by Outsider as his "most personal track to date." On the heels of the unparalleled success of his 4x platinum, ACM Album of the Year, Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Mercury/Republic Records) - which topped 2021's all-genre Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart and notched historical chart status as Billboard's longest running Top 10 album in history for a solo artist, with 104 total weeks spent in the Top 10 (eclipsing Adele's 21 and Bruce Springsteen's Born In The USA). Wallen's 36-song deeply personal third studio album, One Thing At A Time, arrives March 3, 2023. The American Music Awards' Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song (" Wasted On You ") winner continues to touch fans' lives in ways few can; Pollstar noting "[he has] the ability to distill his life in a way that pulls others to him." Thanks to those very fans, the superstar has raised nearly $3 million dollars for causes close to his heart with $3 from every U.S. ticket sold for each tour benefitting the Morgan Wallen Foundation.



