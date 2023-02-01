Covet Announce 'Catharsis' Tour Dates



"I'm really excited for this lineup. I think headlining with an eclectic lineup is always an amazing way to expose people to new kinds of music they might not have checked out before, and also a fun way to uplift my friends and peers who I respect deeply and also think deserve the world! Everyone come early- scarypoolparty and altopalo will blow your mind," Young says of the 27-date North American tour.



The dates come as the band has hinted at a new album, with details to be announced soon.



Covet tour dates:

February 22 San Francisco Noise Pop (The UC Theatre)

April 7 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

April 8 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

April 9 Seattle, WA Neumos

April 11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

April 13 Denver, CO Meow Wolf

April 14 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

April 15 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

April 17 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam

April 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

April 20 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

April 21 Ann Arbor, MI

April 22 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

April 23 Montreal, QC Café Campus

April 25 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird

April 26 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl

April 27 Boston, MA Royale

April 28 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl

April 29 Vienna, VA Jammin' Java

May 1 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle

May 2 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

May 3 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)

May 5 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

May 6 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

May 8 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

May 10 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

May 11 Solana Beach, CA

May 12 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. local time. Scarypoolparty and altopalo open on all dates.



Covet is Yvette Young (guitar/vocals),



