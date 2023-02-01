Tori Amos Announces Summer US Tour Dates





July 28 - Seattle, WA @ TBD New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trailblazing musician, author and activist Tori Amos announced a US tour this summer to continue celebration of her highly acclaimed 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean. Following a sold-out World Tour throughout 2022, Tori will once again be performing with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan, with special guest support to be announced.She will also be making stops at venues like The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and a special stop at Wolf Trap in Virginia, where Amos grew up attending shows."I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan," Tori says. "We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I'm training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June."Ocean to Ocean received widespread acclaim by fans and media alike, earning support from Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly, Stereogum, SPIN, NPR, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and many others. The record debuted at #2 on the Billboard Current Alternative Albums Chart and #6 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, marking her tenth "Top 10" appearance.The album is Amos' most personal work in years - bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing. As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel, and much at all to observe, Tori had a difficult time during the pandemic.She descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time - but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognized from her debut album Little Earthquakes. The new collection is an expression of kinship and love, of emotional and geographical dislocation.It explores environmental concerns, the restraints of the pandemic for those on the cusp of adulthood, empowerment, loss & healing delivered with Tori's trademark urgency and passion. Ocean to Ocean is out digitally everywhere and can be purchased as a CD or a beautiful vinyl package here.Amos recently released her new graphic novel Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Little Earthquakes. Released in partnership with Z2 Comics, the project is a sequel to her first graphic novel, Comic Book Tattoo.The book demonstrates the lasting influence of Amos' debut album, which established her iconic thematic voice, as well as her live intensity behind the keys, with unflinching lyrics and songs that would inspire generations of artists and musicians. The graphic novel demonstrates her lasting influence with 24 stories inspired by the 12 songs on the album, as well as 12 'B-sides' that accompanied the album.North American Tour Dates:June 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis CenterJune 18 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd HallJune 20 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson TheaterJune 22 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama TheatreJune 23 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts CentreJune 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman AuditoriumJune 26 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens AuditoriumJune 28 - New York City, NY @ Beacon TheatreJune 29 - New York City, NY @ Beacon TheatreJuly 1 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank PavilionJuly 2 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the ArtsJuly 5 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf TrapJuly 6 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey TheatreJuly 8 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage TheaterJuly 9 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook AmphitheatreJuly 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National CentreJuly 12 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville PalaceJuly 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel TheatreJuly 15 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum TheaterJuly 17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks AmphitheatreJuly 18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva AuditoriumJuly 19 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts CenterJuly 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek TheatreJuly 22 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles AmphitheatreJuly 23 - San Diego @ Humphrey's Concerts by the BayJuly 25 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain WineryJuly 26 - San Francisco, CA @ The MasonicJuly 28 - Seattle, WA @ TBD



