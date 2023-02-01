Tarja Announces 'Living The Dream' 2023 Tour



Produced by Live Nation, the 12-city run kicks off on Wednesday, June 14 in Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of The Living Arts, with stops across the U.S. in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 30 in Berkeley, CA at The UC Theater.



The tour will support her most recent album Best Of: Living The Dream, which was released December 2 via earMUSIC.



The album was released in the U.S. digitally and as a Digipak CD, and will be available in deluxe formats coming out on February 24: a Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Mediabook, 2LP (Gatefold, 180g, black), Limited Crystal Clear 2LP (Gatefold, 180g), and a Limited Box Set. All configurations are available here.



The album reflects back on the past 15 years of the singer's solo career, featuring TARJA's most well-known tracks, as well as her personal favorites from all six studio albums - "My Winter Storm," "What Lies Beneath," "Colours in the Dark," "The Brightest Void," "The Shadow Self," and "In the Raw" - as well as her new single "Eye Of The Storm."



Following the release of Best Of, TARJA was presented with six Impala Awards commemorating more than 250,000 sales in

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 3 at 10am local time.



2023 LIVING THE DREAM TOUR DATES:

6/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts

6/16 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

6/17 - New York, NY Irving Plaza

6/18 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

6/20 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

6/21 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

6/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

6/24 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

6/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

6/28 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

6/30 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theater



The brightest star of the symphonic rock scene,



The unique combination of metal music with Tarja's soprano lead vocals gave birth to a new genre, quickly achieving critical and commercial popularity and inspiring many other metal bands and performers. But singing only somebody else's creations was not her destiny, and her talent could fully bloom only outside that crate.



Finally free to follow her own inspirations, heart, and dreams,







In 2015 and 2016, she was also busy starring as coach in two seasons of The Voice of Finland, which is the most watched TV-program from Channel 4 in Finland and leading her team to victory for two years in a row, something that never happened before in the history of the Finnish show.



